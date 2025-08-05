  • home icon
  • “You’re representing $12B corporation” - Colin Cowherd rips into Brian Schottenheimer for hurting Cowboys image with ‘awful’ backward visor look

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 05, 2025 16:21 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Brian Schottenheimer’s casual appearance has not been well-received by one NFL insider. On Monday’s edition of “The Herd” podcast with Colin Cowherd, the host ripped into the Dallas Cowboys head coach for showing up at a press conference this week wearing a backwards visor. Cowherd believed Schottenheimer’s appearance was highly unprofessional.

“So, when you sit in front of a podium, you’re representing the Cowboys, you’re representing Bank of America, you’re representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you’ve got to do better as a head coach than a visor backward,” said Cowherd at 0:07.
The son of legendary NFL head coach the late Marty Schottenheimer has been with the Cowboys since 2022, serving as offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024 before being promoted to head coach in January.

“There’s a reason at country clubs and private clubs, you have to wear collared shirts and jackets; there’s a reason for that. Like there’s a standard. I don’t want to look like a guy that’s here to move my couch. I want you to do better than that. That’s awful. That is so bad,” remarked Cowherd at 0:20.
The 51-year-old was a surprise decision to replace former Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this year. It was unknown when the Cowboys decided not to bring McCarthy back that Schottenheimer was a candidate for the vacancy, with others more experienced at that position available.

Schottenheimer is not the first to sport that look

Cowherd may not approve of Schottenheimer’s press conference attire, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach is far from the only one to get ripped by the host for that reason.

In the past, Cowherd has criticized quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Baker Mayfield for wearing backwards caps themselves.

Many others in the NFL have gone against the norm and worn similar casual clothing, be it on the sidelines, in a booth or at press conferences.

Schottenheimer’s former colleague at Dallas, Dan Quinn, is often seen sporting a backwards cap. The current Washington Commanders head coach served as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys before that.

Meanwhile, one of the greatest NFL head coaches of all-time Bill Belichick was often wearing a hoodie during his lengthy tenure with the New England Patriots, not just during games but at press conferences as well.

One of the most famous Dallas Cowboys head coaches, Tom Landry, would have probably earned plenty of respect from Cowherd if he were around today. The man who guided the Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowl titles often wore a suit on the sidelines with a fedora hat.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

