"You're staring at 0-6 in the face" - Dan Orlovsky serves reality check to Mike Tomlin's Steelers after 2025 schedule release

The 2025 NFL schedule is out, and the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t getting much love from analysts, particularly from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

On Tuesday’s edition of "NFL Live," Orlovsky delivered a blunt forecast for the Steelers’ start to next season, which he said was one of the most challenging opening stretches in the league. His biggest concern? The quarterback situation.

“I think you’re staring at 0-6 with Mason,” Orlovsky said. “This is an offense that is only DK Metcalf right now on the perimeter.”

It was a harsh but telling remark from Orlovsky, who pointed to Pittsburgh’s lack of offensive weapons following the personnel changes this offseason.

Fellow ESPN analyst Louis Riddick echoed Orlovsky’s concern and went deeper, citing the elite defensive minds the Steelers are scheduled to face early in the campaign. The list includes Aaron Glenn's Jets, Mike Macdonald's Seahawks, Mike Vrabel's Patriots and Brian Flores' Vikings.

“To me, that throws everything up in the air for this football team,” Riddick said. “We can assess the schedule and slice it 1,000 different ways. I mean, think about the Jets. Aaron Glenn blitzes him (Mason Rudolph) into oblivion. The Seahawks with Macdonald. Then you’ve got New England’s front with Vrabel and Flores in Minnesota. Man, come on.”

Pittsburgh opens the season against the Jets, Seahawks, Patriots, Vikings, Browns and Bengals, all with playoff aspirations and defensive units capable of creating chaos.

Steelers lack elite quarterback leadership to guide franchise in 2025

The Steelers made major offseason changes, as George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, and Najee Harris signed with the Chargers. Pittsburgh responded by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seahawks and drafting Michigan’s Roman Wilson at No. 84. While Metcalf brings explosive ability, he’s now the focal point of a receiver room that lacks depth.

The running back job falls to Jaylen Warren, who impressed in a complementary role but has never carried a full NFL workload. Meanwhile, it's likely Mason Rudolph’s job to lose at quarterback with Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard behind him, neither of whom has starting experience.

With uncertainty at multiple positions, Mike Tomlin’s streak of 18 straight non-losing seasons could be tested. The team plays hard, and the defense remains solid, but with a thin quarterback room and major turnover at key offensive spots, Pittsburgh could be in trouble early. If the offense stalls out of the gate, especially against a brutal opening stretch, next season might be one of Tomlin’s toughest yet.

The Steelers have reportedly left the door open to adding another quarterback, with Aaron Rodgers still floating in free agency. While a signing hasn’t materialized, league insiders haven’t ruled out Pittsburgh making a late push if May and June don’t bring clarity at the position.

It’s on Tomlin and his coaching staff to get the most out of what they have, and as the analysts made clear this week, the leash will be short because the schedule isn’t waiting.

