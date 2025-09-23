"You can't say that about King Henry": Stephen A. Smith blasts Super Bowl champ Chris Canty for ripping Derrick Henry over costly fumble vs. Lions

Stephen A. Smith has come to the defense of Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry following his performance in the Ravens’ loss on Monday. The running back was criticized by former Ravens defensive lineman Chris Canty for a crucial fumble during the loss to the Detroit Lions.Henry conceded a fumble on Monday in the fourth quarter with the Ravens behind by four points and hoping to stage a comeback. Lions’ defensive end Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball from Henry at his 16-yard line, leading to a field goal for Detroit.Canty insisted that Henry can’t be trusted with the ball on Tuesday’s edition of First Take. However, Smith differed from Canty’s position, arguing in the running back’s defense. He said:“You can’t say that about King Henry… Did you trust him when he ran for 190 damn yards? Did you do it then? Listen, fumbles happen. He’ll fix it. He’s Derrick Henry.”The seasoned sports journalist continued:“If I was him, I’d be very upset with you right now because I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. I know I got to be accountable. I fumbled over the last three games. I get it. I understand it. But damn, I’ve been in this league a long time. Okay, I’ve been King Henry for a while. While Saquon Barkley was rushing for 2,005 yards last year, I only put up 1,921. This is what I do.”Derrick Henry expresses self-criticism following three fumbles in three straight gamesFollowing Baltimore’s loss to the Lions on Monday, veteran running back Derrick Henry has been critical of his performance in the game. The five-time Pro Bowler was visibly frustrated after suffering an important fumble in the fourth quarter of the encounter. He slammed his helmet into the bench in frustration as he walked off the pitch.In his post-game interview, Henry acknowledged his ongoing frustration with his form. He said:“I’m at a loss for words. This sucks right now. I ain’t going to lie to y’all. It’s just crazy. Three fumbles straight. I’m trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring. I’m my worst critic, so I’m not going to try to beat myself up too much. But it’s hard not to when it’s consecutive and consistent of me doing the same thing.”Baltimore faces the Kansas City Chiefs next on Sunday, Sept 28.