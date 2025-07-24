  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • "You seriously can’t be defending Russ" - Ex-Packers QB rips Russell Wilson for underthrowing the ball to Malik Nabers at Giants training camp

"You seriously can’t be defending Russ" - Ex-Packers QB rips Russell Wilson for underthrowing the ball to Malik Nabers at Giants training camp

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:24 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

New York Giants training camp is underway and there appears to already be questions about the quarterback position. This offseason, the Giants signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to contracts and selected Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart in the first round.

Ad

Although it appears as though Wilson will the begin the new campaign as the starting QB of the franchise, he has not looked on the same page at times so far with star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

In a drill this week, Wilson missed a pass to Nabers, something that was caught on video and was criticized by one fan on social media. The individual highlighted how Nabers needed to do a much better job at getting open and that the incident was not the fault of Wilson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Nabers telling Russ to throw it further... Get open and give your QB somewhere to throw it." the individual wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, former Green Bay Packers QB Kurt Benkert replied to the individual and made clear that Wilson was at fault for the failed play.

"You seriously can’t be defending Russ for under throwing a fade by about 6 yards. He left it short and inside by a mile. He’d probably tell you the same thing." Benkert said on July 23.
Ad
Ad

Is Russell Wilson the long-term starting QB of the New York Giants?

Although there is a good chance that Wilson begins the new season as New York's starter, it appears as though Jaxson Dart is Giants QB of the future moving forward.

However, Dart does need time to learn and develop at the professional level, something that both Wilson and Winston can help him with this year. Both veteran QB's have accomplished a lot during their impressive career's and have a lot of valuable information to pass on to the rookie QB Dart.

Before Dart becomes the starting QB in the future though, Giants fans will be hoping that Wilson and Nabers will get on the same page by the time the season opens in September.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications