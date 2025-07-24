"You seriously can’t be defending Russ" - Ex-Packers QB rips Russell Wilson for underthrowing the ball to Malik Nabers at Giants training camp

New York Giants training camp is underway and there appears to already be questions about the quarterback position. This offseason, the Giants signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to contracts and selected Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart in the first round.Although it appears as though Wilson will the begin the new campaign as the starting QB of the franchise, he has not looked on the same page at times so far with star wide receiver Malik Nabers.In a drill this week, Wilson missed a pass to Nabers, something that was caught on video and was criticized by one fan on social media. The individual highlighted how Nabers needed to do a much better job at getting open and that the incident was not the fault of Wilson.&quot;Nabers telling Russ to throw it further... Get open and give your QB somewhere to throw it.&quot; the individual wrote.However, former Green Bay Packers QB Kurt Benkert replied to the individual and made clear that Wilson was at fault for the failed play.&quot;You seriously can’t be defending Russ for under throwing a fade by about 6 yards. He left it short and inside by a mile. He’d probably tell you the same thing.&quot; Benkert said on July 23.Is Russell Wilson the long-term starting QB of the New York Giants?Although there is a good chance that Wilson begins the new season as New York's starter, it appears as though Jaxson Dart is Giants QB of the future moving forward.However, Dart does need time to learn and develop at the professional level, something that both Wilson and Winston can help him with this year. Both veteran QB's have accomplished a lot during their impressive career's and have a lot of valuable information to pass on to the rookie QB Dart.Before Dart becomes the starting QB in the future though, Giants fans will be hoping that Wilson and Nabers will get on the same page by the time the season opens in September.