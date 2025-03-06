"You started this trend" - NFL fans call out Tyreek Hill as Dolphins WR expresses surprise in DK Metcalf's trade demand

The movement of NFL players generally draws attention of fans on social media and it was the same when news came out of Seattle, as wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade from the team on Wednesday. People were surprised about the news and were trying to wrap their minds around it.

One person who was surprised by the Metcalf news was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

"Everyone trying to get out," Hill wrote on X.

Fans began to discuss how Tyreek Hill joining the Miami Dolphins was the catalyst for star players wanting to be traded away.

"Just like you were at the end of the season." One person commented on Tyreek Hill's post

"So werre you just a few short months ago. lol" Another person reminded Hill

Fans continued to post and were sending him places that they want to see Tyreek Hill traded to.

"Go to the pats" One Twitter user commented

"come to the cowboys we gone get you right." Another commenter wrote under Tyreek Hill's original tweet

Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022. The Chiefs received a 2022 1st-round pick, 2022 2nd-round pick, 2022 4th-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, and 2023 sixth-round pick.

Where is the best landing spot for DK Metcalf this offseason?

DK Metcalf is likely going to be traded and one team in particular jumps off the page as a great potential fit. The Green Bay Packers have been looking for a wide receiver to lead their young wide receiver room, headed by Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Pairing those two with an electric wide receiver like DK Metcalf could significantly improve the Packers.

This move would certainly help quarterback Jordan Love take another step in the right direction. The Packers would take a step forward in the NFC North, a division that saw two teams record 14+ wins last season, and that would certainly help the team going forward.

The price is not expected to be too drastic, so this makes a lot of sense for the Green Bay Packers, especially since rumors were that they were discussing a trade package before the trade request.

