"You think it’s a nightmare" - Tom Brady reflects on emotional toll of Super Bowl heartbreaks against Giants and Eagles

NFL legend Tom Brady has revealed the lasting psychological scars from his Super Bowl defeats. Brady's resume includes seven championship rings. But his three Super Bowl losses stand out for their dramatic endings and missed opportunities to make history.

Brady opened up about these defeats in a Monday YouTube vlog:

"Oh, slept for a couple of days. You think it's a nightmare. You really do. You're like, 'That didn't happen.' You wake up, like it was a bad dream, and then you realize it sinks in. Ultimately, you get over it. I mean, the acute pain, but then there's that chronic scar tissue of making it that far and then coming up short," said Brady (5:05).

The 2007 loss to the Giants particularly stings - it denied Brady's Patriots a perfect season. Brady completed 29 of 48 passes for 266 yards that night, but the Giants' relentless pass rush changed the game's narrative.

Tom Brady hypes Patrick Mahomes despite Super Bowl loss

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

During Super Bowl LIX's broadcast, Brady empathized with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback faced his crushing defeat against the Eagles.

"It hurts to lose this game," Brady said during the broadcast. "We lost to the Giants in 2007. That was 17 years ago. We were on the precipice of history and we faced a Giants team that played their hearts out that day and beat us. I still haven't really lived it down."

Brady's Super Bowl losses featured top moments in football history. David Tyree's "Helmet Catch" in 2008 set up the Giants' winning touchdown. Mario Manningham's sideline grab in 2012 sparked another Giants comeback. In Super Bowl LII, Brady threw for a record 505 yards against the Eagles but watched Brandon Graham's strip-sack dash the Patriots' hopes.

The defeats sting more because Tom Brady believes his teams were superior:

"Yeah, like in all three Super Bowls we lost, we were the better team—not that day," Tom Brady noted in his vlog.

His Super Bowl LII performance against Philadelphia showcased this irony. Tom Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

