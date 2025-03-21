"You don't try to fill those shoes” - Marquez Valdes-Scantling gets candid on replacing D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will begin a new chapter in his NFL journey. After being drafted by the Packers in 2018, he played for the Chiefs, Bills and Saints.

Valdes-Scantling finalized a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks on March 12. Meanwhile, the Seahawks parted ways with star wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Thus, there will be a lot of expectations for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

However, Valdez-Scantling said he would give his best on the field for the Seahawks. Scantling also lauded Metcalf and Lockett, saying that they are one-of-a-kind players whose talents can't be recreated.

"You don't try to fill those shoes," Valdes-Scantling said. "You can't do that. You go out and you be the best version of yourself and whatever that looks like is what it looks like ... You can't really recreate something that's only created once. You just go out and be the best version of yourself and it's gotta be enough."

Last season, Scantling recorded 385 yards and four touchdowns for the Saints on the field. Throughout his eight-season stint in the NFL, the wide receiver has appeared in 106 games while recording 3,566 yards and 20 TDs receiving.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling expresses excitement to be reunited with OC Klint Kubiak

Last year, the wide receiver played for the Saints under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The Seahawks hired Kubiak for the same position this offseason.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is excited about his reunion with his former OC. Scantling said Kubiak was one of the reasons he decided to join the Seahawks.

"I'm very excited," Scantling said. "I was only for eight games and put up some pretty big numbers in a short amount of time with two head coaches and through three quarterbacks ... I'm super excited with what Klint has done and what his offense looks like.

"I think that was all Klint," Scantling said when talking about his decision to join the Seahawks. We were together in New Orleans and when he took the job here, I think it was a great fit. Obviously, they lost some really good receivers, so it kind of opened the door for me to come in and kind of step in."

The Seahawks finished second in the NFC West under coach Mike Macdonald. They also brought in quarterback Sam Darnold on a three-year $100.5 million deal.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling already has experience playing under Klint Kubiak. It will be interesting to see how he performs on the offense with Darnold as his signal caller.

