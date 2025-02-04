"You've done everything to set up Caleb Williams for failure": Ex-Bears QB goes scorched earth on franchise

Caleb Williams showed some flashes, but he also had plenty of heartbreak this season. The Chicago Bears quarterback was forced to watch as Jayden Daniels stole the show from all rookie QBs. While there are plenty of stories of rookie QBs bouncing back in their second season, 2024-25 was a tough pill to swallow.

Speaking in a clip posted by CHGO Bears on X on Monday, former NFL QB Ryan Leaf called out the team over how they handled Matt Eberflus. He compared the Bears' treatment of Williams to how the Chargers treated him.

"It's something that I can't figure out about the Chicago Bears if they knew they were on the fence with Eberflus, then you scrap it before the season starts," Leaf said. "You go get the guy that you'll match with the quarterback, and that's what you do.

"You've done everything you possibly can to set up Caleb for failure. You've fired his head coach midway through the season. You've given him three different play-callers already, and now you're on to your third head coach as he goes into his second year. How do I know this? It's exactly what happened to me."

Leaf went 4-17 in his career, spending three years with the San Diego Chargers before one last gasp with the Dallas Cowboys. He threw for 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions and completed 48.4% of his throws.

Exploring why Caleb Williams should feel confident he won't end up like Ryan Leaf

Caleb Williams looks on during a football game - Source: Getty

Caleb Williams might see the comparison to Ryan Leaf and be tempted to be nervous. However, he has plenty of reasons to feel confident that he won't go down in history like the former San Diego Chargers QB. It starts with his rookie season production.

Leaf threw for two TDs and 15 interceptions in his first campaign and ended up 3-6. Meanwhile, Williams threw 20 TDs and six interceptions, logging a 5-12 record. While both records are similar, Williams wasn't a liability for his team like Leaf's 15 interceptions.

Williams also has Ben Johnson on his side now — the premier coaching candidate of the offseason. The Bears are pulling out every stop they can to make sure the team's offense improves. Williams appears to have held up his end of the bargain, but it falls on the pieces put into place to prove that they were worth the team's investment.

