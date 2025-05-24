  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • “You’ve got Burrow and Lamar to deal with” - Shannon Sharpe sounds alarm on Steelers' future without Aaron Rodgers

“You’ve got Burrow and Lamar to deal with” - Shannon Sharpe sounds alarm on Steelers' future without Aaron Rodgers

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 24, 2025 17:42 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Shannon Sharpe sounds alarm on Steelers' future without Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

Shannon Sharpe delivered a blunt assessment of Pittsburgh's quarterback situation amid Aaron Rodgers' pursuit.

Ad

Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and current Nightcap podcast host, addressed Pittsburgh's ongoing pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers have reportedly made the four-time NFL MVP their top target after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets.

Sharpe shared his perspective during the Friday episode of Nightcap (1:48):

"I mean, you're in that division—you've got Burrow and you've got Lamar to deal with. And so, in order for you to have a chance to win, you're going to have to have exemplary quarterback play. You've got to. And they feel that he gives them the best opportunity. I heard what they said about Mason Rudolph and anybody else."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

The numbers support Sharpe's warning about the AFC North's quarterback excellence. Joe Burrow led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns in 2024, ranking third in QBR at 74.7. Lamar Jackson threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions, leading the league with a 77.3 QBR.

Aaron Rodgers holds all the cards in the Pittsburgh negotiations

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh faces complications beyond just signing Rodgers, as the veteran quarterback reportedly wants significant control over the offense. Mark Kaboly from the Pat McAfee Show revealed potential friction between Rodgers' demands and Pittsburgh's traditional approach.

Ad

Kaboly discussed Rodgers' potential influence on play-calling during his Kaboly and Mack podcast. He suggested the four-time MVP expects extensive freedom to shape the offensive system according to his preferences:

"Do you think the playbook matters to Aaron Rodgers? Because I really do believe that it's gonna be Aaron Rodgers' playbook.
"He's gonna call what he wants to call and that might be a little bit of a battle. I wanna believe that Aaron Rodgers is gonna get a lot of carte blanche when it comes to this offense. What he wants to do and what he wants to call."
Ad

Kaboly also revealed insider information suggesting Rodgers wants direct control over play-calling decisions:

"I've heard rumblings of Rodgers wanting to call his own plays. I don't know how true that is, so just keep that in the back of your mind more than a report or anything to that fact. I mean he's been in the league 20 years. He has four MVPs. You have to assume some of that was going to be that anyway."

The Steelers have backup plans if the negotiations with Rodgers collapse. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Kirk Cousins remains a viable alternative, though the 36-year-old struggled with turnovers in 2024. Cousins completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications