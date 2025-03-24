“You have to wait on Aaron Rodgers” - James Jones says Steelers have forced themselves to rely on 4x MVP

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones believes the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed themselves in a corner regarding their quarterback situation. According to him, their offseason decisions have left them with no choice but to wait for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind about joining for the 2025 season.

Jones played with Rodgers for eight seasons in Green Bay. The remarks came during an appearance on "The Facility" show on Sunday.

The timing of Jones' assessment coincides with reporting from NBC Sports that suggests it's a "safe bet" Rodgers eventually signs with Pittsburgh, following Rodgers' six-hour visit with the Steelers on Friday.

"It's too late because you already showed Aaron Rodgers, we are waiting on you," Jones said. "We done told all these quarterbacks. We done told Russell Wilson, no. We done lost out on all these quarterbacks. So, the only option left to do if you want to try to have a productive season is to bring in Aaron Rodgers. So you have to wait. You have to wait on Aaron Rodgers."

The former receiver's assessment aligns with Yahoo Sports' report on Monday, which noted that "most of NFL free agency is, practically speaking, done" while Rodgers continues his deliberation process. It also indicated Rodgers' realistic options, which include only the Steelers, New York Giants or retirement.

Steelers in state of 'urgency' amid Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

James Jones emphasized that Pittsburgh's roster construction makes it an all-in team, rather than one building for the future.

"There's no quarterback in the draft that you're going to get that's going to walk into your building and help your team win games right now, because you are not picking high enough to get Shedeur or Cam Ward," Jones said on Monday, via 'The Facility.'

"So, in my opinion, they are not making a mistake. Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback left out there to help a team win football games. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team right now. They are not in a rebuild."

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward made a statement on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Saturday. He emphasized the "state of urgency" and that it's imperative for the team to "win now" over establishing for the future. He cited the recent trade for DK Metcalf and the team sent a second-round pick to Seattle as a win-now indication.

Yahoo Sports said that Russell Wilson is still on the fence, "perhaps because the Steelers might have to reunite with him if Rodgers doesn't sign." Other QBs such as Carson Wentz are also in limbo.

As veterans like Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick continue to age, the team has mounting pressure to take advantage of its championship window.

