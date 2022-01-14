"You don't want to come out and have a flaccid performance" - NFL world trolls Bart Scott's Viagra suggestion for Josh Allen

Bart Scott has started to draw headlines as an NFL analyst on ESPN. He routinely says shocking things on the network's morning shows. He knows that hyperbole and sensationalism will get his name spoken in the news and trending on social media.
That continued Thursday as he suggested Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen should take Viagra to help his circulation in the cold this weekend. Of course, this was a hilarious moment and led to some strong reactions on social media.
It did not take long for easy jokes to be made on the subject. Such a moment is made for a trending topic on Twitter.
NFL world reacts to Bart Scott's Viagra comments
Scott seems to be the perfect fit at ESPN. They put him on television, and he says stuff to put whatever show he is on in the spotlight. This particular Viagra comment is hilarious because it may, in fact, be helpful for blood flow in the freezing cold conditions.
The former NFL defender apparently thought this was sound advice and said others do the same thing. All his co-hosts could do was sit in shock that he would even make such a suggestion.
The reaction on social media remained fun and lighthearted. It was made even better when Bills players began responding to the suggestion. Yet it appears no one will take Scott up on his advice.
NFL players may want to stick to taking advice from their doctors as opposed to someone like Scott. Taking prescription medicine before a game without it being prescribed seems like a bad idea for anyone, especially given the conditions expected in Buffalo.
The Bills are set to take on the New England Patriots in what could be the true determination of who is the new king in the AFC East. Allen wants to prove he is the best quarterback in the division, while Mac Jones continues to follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady.
Focusing on this storyline may be better for an analyst like Scott, as opposed to talking about the players taking Viagra. Some more head-scratching statements could mean he is pulled from major NFL coverage, if there is any sort of outrage against the network for what he says.
