"You don't want to come out and have a flaccid performance" - NFL world trolls Bart Scott's Viagra suggestion for Josh Allen

Bart Scott has started to draw headlines as an NFL analyst on ESPN. He routinely says shocking things on the network's morning shows. He knows that hyperbole and sensationalism will get his name spoken in the news and trending on social media.

That continued Thursday as he suggested Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen should take Viagra to help his circulation in the cold this weekend. Of course, this was a hilarious moment and led to some strong reactions on social media.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL TMZ @TMZ Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots. tmz.me/JjoXpLu Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots.tmz.me/JjoXpLu You know I think it's a hard decision for some of these guys whether or not to take it...but you don't want to come out and have a flacid performance twitter.com/TMZ/status/148… You know I think it's a hard decision for some of these guys whether or not to take it...but you don't want to come out and have a flacid performance twitter.com/TMZ/status/148…

It did not take long for easy jokes to be made on the subject. Such a moment is made for a trending topic on Twitter.

NFL world reacts to Bart Scott's Viagra comments

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

Scott seems to be the perfect fit at ESPN. They put him on television, and he says stuff to put whatever show he is on in the spotlight. This particular Viagra comment is hilarious because it may, in fact, be helpful for blood flow in the freezing cold conditions.

Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove Dawson Knox will not be taking a Viagra before the game, despite Bart Scott’s recommendations.



The zoom calls are off to a wild start today. Dawson Knox will not be taking a Viagra before the game, despite Bart Scott’s recommendations. The zoom calls are off to a wild start today.

Damien Woody @damienwoody twitter.com/jayskurski/sta… Jay Skurski @JaySkurski Dawson Knox said he heard Viagra can make a player test positive for PEDs, so he's not going to try that trick to stay warm Saturday. He also said he'd need a prescription to take Viagra, & made it clear he does not have said prescription.



I think we all need this game to start. Dawson Knox said he heard Viagra can make a player test positive for PEDs, so he's not going to try that trick to stay warm Saturday. He also said he'd need a prescription to take Viagra, & made it clear he does not have said prescription.I think we all need this game to start. See what you’ve started @BartScott57 See what you’ve started @BartScott57 😂 twitter.com/jayskurski/sta…

The former NFL defender apparently thought this was sound advice and said others do the same thing. All his co-hosts could do was sit in shock that he would even make such a suggestion.

The reaction on social media remained fun and lighthearted. It was made even better when Bills players began responding to the suggestion. Yet it appears no one will take Scott up on his advice.

Adam @Adamsezbo

🤝

Take the blue pill TMZ @TMZ Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots. tmz.me/JjoXpLu Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots.tmz.me/JjoXpLu Morpheus Bart ScottTake the blue pill twitter.com/tmz/status/148… Morpheus Bart Scott 🤝 Take the blue pill twitter.com/tmz/status/148…

Lindsay Patterson @LndsPatterson Bart Scott undefeated on saying something strange on TV. Bart Scott undefeated on saying something strange on TV.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV @MattParrino the real MVP today by asking Dawson Knox about popping Viagara to stay warm, as Bart Scott suggested earlier. .@MattParrino the real MVP today by asking Dawson Knox about popping Viagara to stay warm, as Bart Scott suggested earlier.

DG @thatsd__ TMZ @TMZ Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots. tmz.me/JjoXpLu Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots.tmz.me/JjoXpLu Bart Scott is one quote away from being warren sapp twitter.com/tmz/status/148… Bart Scott is one quote away from being warren sapp twitter.com/tmz/status/148…

NFL players may want to stick to taking advice from their doctors as opposed to someone like Scott. Taking prescription medicine before a game without it being prescribed seems like a bad idea for anyone, especially given the conditions expected in Buffalo.

The Bills are set to take on the New England Patriots in what could be the true determination of who is the new king in the AFC East. Allen wants to prove he is the best quarterback in the division, while Mac Jones continues to follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady.

Boston ☘️ Mike @boston_sp0rts20 says NFL players do it all the time. Learn something new everyday I guess 🤷🏼‍♂️ Bart Scott just told Josh Allen to take some Viagra to help his blood circulation problem before the Patriots game, on live TVsays NFL players do it all the time. Learn something new everyday I guess 🤷🏼‍♂️ Bart Scott just told Josh Allen to take some Viagra to help his blood circulation problem before the Patriots game, on live TV 😂 says NFL players do it all the time. Learn something new everyday I guess 🤷🏼‍♂️

Mal 🇭🇹 @_mally_j Get Bart Scott off TV Get Bart Scott off TV

Wayne Jetski M.D. @WayneJetskiii Love Bart Scott suggesting Josh Allen take Viagra during games to help with circulation. That’s science! Love Bart Scott suggesting Josh Allen take Viagra during games to help with circulation. That’s science!

JS2004 @JS20044 TMZ @TMZ Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots. tmz.me/JjoXpLu Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots.tmz.me/JjoXpLu Why is bart scott still on tv twitter.com/TMZ/status/148… Why is bart scott still on tv twitter.com/TMZ/status/148…

Focusing on this storyline may be better for an analyst like Scott, as opposed to talking about the players taking Viagra. Some more head-scratching statements could mean he is pulled from major NFL coverage, if there is any sort of outrage against the network for what he says.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "I think you’re the idiot" - Aaron Rodgers' dad Ed argues with NFL fans over Packers QB's vaccination stance

Edited by Windy Goodloe