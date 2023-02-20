"You couldn't be more wrong" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons lashes out at fan who took shot at celeb egos

Micah Parsons quickly became one of the NFL's most famous players after two excellent years with the Dallas Cowboys. The linebacker instantly became a difference-maker for the league's most-valued franchise, which turned him into a celebrity just as quickly as he got into opposing backfields to hit quarterbacks.

Parsons' life is currently calmer than normal, as the offseason just got underway and there's a long way to go before training resumes. As such, he and other players have a lot of free time to spend on many different things, even on Twitter.

The Cowboys defender took to social media to express his displeasure with the new Instagram feature that allows people to buy verification checkmarks, also remembering that he was hyped when he finally got his own. He then defended himself, saying that he didn't really want to be special but that normal people make athletes feel like they're above the average.

Parsons is also interested in leaving Twitter due to Elon Musk's recent policies regarding the use of text messages as a 2FA method to get more security. He said a week ago that he might quit the app himself.

Parsons was close to being the defensive player of the year

The Cowboys superstar was very close to Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers and Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the season but ultimately missed out on the award. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams also received first-place votes.

Parsons finished the season with 13.5 sacks, 42 tackles and three forced fumbles. Bosa was the star of the season with 18.5 sacks and 41 tackles for loss.

After just two seasons, it's clear that the former Nittany Lion has evolved into one of the best pass rushers in the league. He instantly made an impact on Dallas' defense and many teams regretted not picking him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After the 2023 season, there's going to be a lot of debate about his contract extension and what the Cowboys will have to pay him. For now, they can enjoy one of the league's brightest stars at a discounted price.

Poll : 0 votes