"Young players get tired of hearing me": Eagles coach makes feelings known on Jason Kelce's impact during training camp

Jason Kelce might no longer be snapping the football in midnight green, but he hasn’t exactly stepped away from the trenches. At the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, the former All-Pro center was right back in the thick of the action, mentoring the next generation of Philadelphia Eagles linemen.The presence of a retired legend at training camp is nothing new. What’s different with Kelce is how seamlessly he’s become part of the team’s developmental fabric.Longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said this about Kelce's presence, as per the Inquirer.&quot;Very valuable,&quot; Stoutland said Tuesday. &quot;He's always welcome here. He's a part of us. He's a part of our family. So when he has time, I always tell him, 'Get over here. Help us. Help these young players out.' They get tired of hearing me sometimes.&quot;&quot;Landon [Dickerson] does that for me, and Lane [Johnson] will do that for me, and Jordan [Mailata] will do that for me, where they'll say, 'Stout, hold on,' in the meeting, and then they'll start to talk, and all of a sudden, the players will hear it.&quot;Stoutland, now in his twelfth season with Philadelphia, is widely credited with helping mold Kelce from a raw sixth-round draft pick in 2011 into a future Hall of Famer.Jason Kelce provides a credible voice for the Eagles' developing linemenNFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade (Credits: IMAGN)Veterans like Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson have previously filled the leadership gap. Howeverm Jason Kelce’s return, even in a semi-retired capacity, adds gravity.This week, he spent significant time mentoring rookie center Drew Kendall and third-year guard Tyler Steen, two players vying for bigger roles on a line that has long been the engine of the Eagles' offense.&quot;Having Jason Kelce, a Hall of Famer, around here to tap his brain. I told him,&quot; Stoutland said. &quot;If you let that guy get out of here and you haven't asked him a dozen questions, you're crazy.'&quot;&quot;It's good to break it up a little bit and hear it from the guys that are actually doing it ... Jason, he knows me. He knows what we're teaching. He knows what works best.&quot;Kelce’s influence was visible even before the drills began. He huddled with Cam Jurgens and Johnson during warmups. Later, he pulled Kendall aside for a quick sequence of hand-placement corrections. Steen, competing for the starting right guard job, also got individualized attention during a blocking session.Jason Kelce remains tethered to football through his work at ESPN and his wildly popular “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis.