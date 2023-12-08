YouTube takes page out of Elon Musk’s X playbook in disclaimers on Sean McDermott’s 9/11 controversy

Sean McDermott's 9/11 controversy has gotten the attention of YouTube, more likely Mike Florio and Peter King's comments on the situation in Buffalo. Viewers on Pro Football Talk are greeted with a disclaimer different from those posted on Twitter/X on conspiracy theories or inaccurate, fabricated videos.

It is rare for a video on YouTube to receive this treatment, much less from a television personality such as NBC's Florio. Here's a screenshot of what the added context looks like:

YouTube video with blue context addition

The added context delivers an excerpt from Britannica that talks about what the 9/11 attacks were. Here's some of what the excerpt says:

"September 11 attacks, also called 9/11 attacks, series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks committed in 2001 by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda against targets in the United States, the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history."

Upon clicking on context, the viewer is directed to the Britannica page to learn more about the attacks.

Regarding the video, King had the most incendiary take regarding a $600 million payment to the Bills. Here's how he put it:

"There will be those in New York who will retch and want to vomit that the state has given the Buffalo Bills $600 million with a coach there who brought up the terrorists on 9/11 as an example of teamwork and communication."

Sean McDermott scandal comes on the eve of a challenging stretch

Sean McDermott at Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sean McDermott's Bills have fought hard to stay afloat at 6-6. However, what transpires over the next two games could soar or sink the franchise for the season. This weekend, Josh Allen squares off against Patrick Mahomes in a game that could keep the Bills in the playoff hunt and give them their biggest win this season.

If the Bills squeak past the Chiefs, they will take on the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys. If the team comes out of the next two weeks at 8-6, seemingly anything is possible in the playoff hunt.

However, if it sinks to 6-8, the franchise might be done for the year. McDermott's scandal adds to Buffalo's troubles in this do-or-die phase.