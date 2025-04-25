YouTuber Deestroying sends 2-word message to Travis Hunter as Jaguars make blockbuster trade to draft WR/CB with No. 2 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the football world on draft night this year when the franchise selected Colorado Buffaloes dual threat wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

In a trade that almost nobody saw coming before the selection process, the Jacksonville organization traded with the Cleveland Browns to acquire the No. 2 pick.

After the pick was made, YouTuber Deestroying released an Instagram story, one where he expressed his excitement about the trade and draft choice.

"LFG TRAVVV," Deestroying wrote.

Hunter is entering a great situation offensively that has a star QB in Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball. In addition, Hunter will be able to learn from star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who played amazing last season in his first season in the National Football League.

The move gives Lawrence another elite option on the outside and could allow Thomas to get better matchups and fewer double teams in his second season in the league.

Will Jacksonville be better in 2025?

Hunter has the ability and skills to drastically improve the Jaguars in 2025. Although it is not completely clear whether Hunter will play for the offense or play for the defense or play both, he will be a big piece of the team in 2025.

You don't trade up for a player that high in the draft process unless you believe that he has the skills to compete and improve the team instantly. Only time will tell whether the Jaguars will improve next season. However, fans are excited about the great trade and selection of Hunter.

