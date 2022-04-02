URGENT - WATCH: YouTuber pretends to be a scout at NFL combined, jailed inside Lucas Oil Stadium

The NFL draft combine has come and gone. For the most part, it went off without a hitch as college players did their best in various activities to impress all 32 NFL scouts.

However, one scout they thought they were impressing wasn't a scout at all and, in reality, was a YouTuber who snuck into Lucas Oil Stadium.

A man by the name of Dizzy Dyl, a content creator who has a massive following online with well over 245,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, dressed up like a Colts scout. He even had a fake badge.

In the video posted to his YouTube channel, Dyl can be seen going to a local sports store in Indianapolis and buying the appropriate gear. A shirt, hat and pants were all purchased to complete his look.

Take a look at his video below:

YouTuber somehow makes it into NFL Draft Combine

Dyl walking around inside the stadium

As seen in the video above, Dyl makes it quite far into the stadium before getting stopped for his fake ID badge.

The police were eventually called to deal with him and his cameraman, at which point the video goes black.

The YouTuber is then seen back in his hotel room where he describes what happened once the video stopped. He detailed that he and his cameraman were sent to a "jail cell" inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dyl said:

“So, at this point in the video, where it cuts off, basically we are just walking with the cops for like 10 minutes. I don’t know if you guys heard what they just said, but basically, they brought me and my filmer into a room where we went through like eight doors, where we went through like a main door, another door, long hallway, then another door, and they brought us to something they call Lucas Oil Stadium jail, and there was rooms that were like little jail cells.”

‘They literally looked like jail cells.”

It was certainly an interesting adventure for the young YouTuber and his friend. Many have wondered just exactly how the pair managed to get past security and into the combine with their fake IDs.

It is not a good look for the NFL, and they can, perhaps, count themselves lucky that the person who, somehow, snuck into the combine did not have anything sinister planned.

Meanwhile, for Dyl and his loyal following, they got an inside look at the NFL Draft Combine.

Edited by Windy Goodloe