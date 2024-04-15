Zac Taylor stonewalls question on Tee Higgins’ future as trade rumors intensify

The football offseason is at full throttle now, especially for Tee Higgins. With the voluntary workouts starting for several franchises and trades up and about, this offseason will answer several questions before the season begins. However, that is not the case with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a point of contention for the Bengals front office for quite some time. Earlier, the 25-year-old requested a trade after not agreeing to a new deal. But then he walked his words back in a recent interview.

“I do anticipate it you know Cinci is ….growing up, you know I love for Cinci he that I didn't think I would look but I look forward to it," Higgins said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Zac Taylor took to the podium to discuss the Cincinnati Bengals’ nine-week offseason program, he was asked about the presence of Higgins.

“I won't speculate who's going to be here for the voluntary program," Taylor said.

The media members then asked the HC about the status of the contract renegotiation with Higgins. And Taylor rebuffs the press with a diplomatic answer.

“We'll keep everything internal with our players," Taylor said.

This back-and-forth has been going on for almost a month at the Bengals. While the Bengals supporters would’ve celebrated the other day with Higgins’ answer, the responses of Zac Taylor will not inspire much confidence.

Tee Higgins trade: Top 3 landing spots for Bengals WR

Even though the Bengals tagged the WR, the chances of him leaving the Bengals are still a possibility. So let us take a look at the top 3 places where Tee Higgins could end up this season:

New York Giants: The Giants are in a rebuilding phase and could benefit from Higgins’ skills and youth. A partnership with QB Daniel Jones could work wonders for both.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have lacked a true world-class WR since Tyreek Hill left in 2022. Their current WR, Rashee Rice, is facing some legal troubles. Higgins could be a quality addition to the defending champions’ roster.

Las Vegas Raiders: This offseason, the Raiders were active in obtaining offensive talent. If Higgins becomes available, the Raiders are likely to jump on him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback