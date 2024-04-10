Rashee Rice arrest warrant issued: Chiefs WR facing aggravated assault charge after multi-car collision in Dallas

In the latest development surrounding Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's multi-car collision incident at the end of March, Dallas police have formally issued an arrest warrant for him. First reported by Rebecca Lopez of WFAA, he has been charged on eight counts in total: six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault, according to the arrest warrant.

Rashee Rice reportedly now has one day to turn himself in before the police department sends personnel to arrest him. Along with the Chiefs wide receiver, who was driving a Lamborghini SUV, the driver of the second car, a Corvette, has also been charged with the same counts. The other person is Theodore Knox, a cornerback with the current NFL wide receiver's alma mater SMU.

As per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the league is closely monitoring the situation.

Rashee Rice's Chiefs and NFL career expected to be in jeopardy

The charges against Rashee Rice are serious and are expected to lead to consequences both from the league and the Chiefs. The team had earlier said that it was waiting for updates on the case and facts to emerge before they took any action. An arrest warrant, after the wide receiver admitted to driving the Lamborghini through his attorney, is expected to significantly alter the calculus for Kansas City.

There might be additional financial jeopardy for Rashee Rice as the wide receiver might have been driving one car but both cars that initially caused the multi-car collision were in his name. As per reports, the wide receiver was leasing the Corvette and was listed as the renter for the Lamborghini SUV from Classic Lifestyle when the accident happened.

Dashcam footage of the crash emerged right after the collision and it was not enough to confirm immediately if the persons seen leaving the site included the Chiefs player.

But since having admitted to the charge, he had released a statement through his attorney, commenting,

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests for comments can be directed to his attorney Mr. Royce West of West & Associated, LLP."

The incident took place on March 30th on the US 75. It came a little more than a month after the wide receiver had won the Super Bowl with Kansas City.