Zach Ertz makes feelings clear on Deebo Samuel's stance with Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz shared his opinion on Deebo Samuel's arrival. The San Francisco 49ers shipped the veteran wide receiver to the capital team in exchange for a fifth-round pick, ending a five-year tenure with the NFC West franchise.

Ad

Ertz joined former Philadelphia Eagles star Chris Long on his "Green Light" show. The veteran tight end discussed how Samuel can be used by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, given his versatility and potential fitting with the pieces the Commanders have right now.

"I think he's (Deebo Samuel) just another piece for Kliff to kind of use and manipulate defenses," Ertz said. (Timestamp: 25:15). Kliff's so good at getting defenses to just kind of show who they are early and then attack them that way."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You can't just attack a defense for 50 different five different defenses. You want the perfect play against the perfect defense. And so Kliff is so good at getting those situations. So I think with a guy like Deebo, he's so versatile. He can do really everything, that Kliff is just going to be able to really use him as a piece that I don't know if there's another guy like him," he added (Timestamp: 25:27).

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Samuel is coming off a discreet season with the 49ers, posting 51 receptions for 670 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Following a Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and multiple injuries in 2024, the Niners were a shell of the team that won the NFC in 2023.

Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were considered trade chips this offseason, but John Lynch ultimately went with the South Carolina product.

Deebo Samuel calls 49ers exit "bittersweet"

Deebo Samuel wrote a 2,136-word essay for The Players' Tribune to reflect on his six-season tenure with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Ad

The star wide receiver announced his arrival to D.C. but admitted that the departure from the Bay would always weigh on him. He thanked the organization and everybody who accompanied him during his stint at Levy's Stadium.

Samuel also thanked fans for supporting him during games and attending his kids' camps. He now joins a franchise with an exciting quarterback in Jayden Daniels and other intriguing pieces such as Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.