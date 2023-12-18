Zach Ertz’s mother reveals why she has no clue where Eagles Super Bowl champion is signing

Zach Ertz is reportedly close to deciding on his NFL free agency. The tight end and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to release him on November 30, 2023. Since then, Ertz has pondered where he would play next.

His mother, Lisa Ertz, recently revealed that she has no idea where he will sign because she doesn't want to know. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the following:

Lisa Ertz waiting to see where Zach, still a free agent looking at contending teams, lands: "We’d all love for him to come back, but I’m on a need-to-know basis as his mother because I get too emotional and too excited."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Zach Ertz and his wife, recently retired soccer player Julie Ertz, were back in Philadelphia this past weekend. However, it wasn't to sign with the Eagles. The two were there to donate to the city through their family's foundation. For three years consecutively, the couple has handed out 600 bags of clothes, jackets and hats to those in need in the community.

Top Zach Ertz landing spots: Which NFL contenders make sense for star TE?

Zach Ertz wishes to sign with a contending team that could lead him to his second Super Bowl ring. He is reportedly taking his time to choose, waiting for the right opportunity. So, which NFL contender would be the best landing sport for the TE?

A reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles is expected. The team leads the NFC East and just got back TE Dallas Goedert, who had fractured his arm. However, adding depth at the position to make a postseason run is crucial for the Eagles' offense.

The Baltimore Ravens, who clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night, are also contenders to sign Ertz. The Ravens will be without Mark Andrews for the remainder of the season and could need a veteran TE with playoff experience.

The Miami Dolphins, who have a stellar offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, could use a TE with maximum production potential. Adding another layer to the offense could help in the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Another team linked to Ertz is the Kansas City Chiefs. This may sound shocking, considering Travis Kelce is Mahome's top offensive weapon. However, there isn't much depth behind Kelce, with Blake Bell and Noah Gray as the only options.

The Chiefs offense has also struggled with wide receivers unable to make plays. Ertz could also fix that issue for the reigning Super Bowl champions.