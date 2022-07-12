Create
ICYMI: Here are some of the best Zach Wilson memes amid rumors of him sleeping with his mother's best friend

Zach Wilson attending St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets.
Modified Jul 12, 2022 01:21 AM IST

Zach Wilson’s NFL career is still up for debate, but his legend grows in other areas. Recently, Wilson’s ex-girlfriend disclosed on Instagram that he had slept with his mom’s friend.

The revelation set off a social media storm that culminated with a deluge of memes and GIFs in reference to Wilson’s off-field shenanigans.

it brings me no joy to report that……..Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. https://t.co/0bjqxj7cnz

Here are some of the best responses to Zach Wilson's latest activity

Zach Wilson when Stacy’s Mom comes on https://t.co/6SHhi0JhaW
Zach Wilson whenever a mom texts him https://t.co/gQWifGzquY
Zach Wilson rn https://t.co/92blFl4gwc
Zach Wilson: https://t.co/voP7t1iEjS
Zach Wilson when his mom brings her friends over for book club: https://t.co/s2zFUasGs5
I’m telling my kids this is Zach Wilson https://t.co/AsHgqGtD3U
Zach Wilson logging online today and realizing the public reaction is the opposite of what he expected https://t.co/tbaZyXiwn9

Maybe not a meme, but @korkedbats wins the internet today.

If the Zach Wilson rumors are true, it’ll mark the first time the Jets have scored over 40 since 2018.
All the dads in the neighborhood when Zach Wilson comes home to see his moms’ friends. https://t.co/mRNF3ZzMS5

To be fair, Wilson did warn us that he has that extra gear in him.

Zach Wilson tried to warn y’all (via @PFTCommenter) https://t.co/otDZHLWjgZ

It’s a win for the Jets in 2022 no matter what.

Zach Wilson entering the Jets Locker Room in a few weeks https://t.co/cyPAk7saV2

Wilson leads rebuilding Jets into new season

Ahead of his second year in the league, Jets fans are expecting Wilson to take a leap and take control of the Jets offense. Wilson, the number 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft, will have offensive weapons in wide receivers Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and rookie Garrett Wilson.

Rookie running back Breece Hall and second-year back Michael Carter round out the backfield. Additionally, former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah brings a veteran presence to the offense.

youtube-cover
Last season was a disappointment for the young quarterback. He completed 213 passes out of 383, recording a completion percentage of 55.6%. His 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions ranked him 43rd among NFL quarterbacks.

With Wilson already dominating social media, it’s now time for the young signal caller to call his shots on the field and lead the Jets franchise back to relevance.

