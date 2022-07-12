ICYMI: Here are some of the best Zach Wilson memes amid rumors of him sleeping with his mother's best friend

Zach Wilson’s NFL career is still up for debate, but his legend grows in other areas. Recently, Wilson’s ex-girlfriend disclosed on Instagram that he had slept with his mom’s friend.
The revelation set off a social media storm that culminated with a deluge of memes and GIFs in reference to Wilson’s off-field shenanigans.
Here are some of the best responses to Zach Wilson's latest activity
Maybe not a meme, but @korkedbats wins the internet today.
To be fair, Wilson did warn us that he has that extra gear in him.
It’s a win for the Jets in 2022 no matter what.
Wilson leads rebuilding Jets into new season
Ahead of his second year in the league, Jets fans are expecting Wilson to take a leap and take control of the Jets offense. Wilson, the number 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft, will have offensive weapons in wide receivers Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and rookie Garrett Wilson.
Rookie running back Breece Hall and second-year back Michael Carter round out the backfield. Additionally, former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah brings a veteran presence to the offense.
Last season was a disappointment for the young quarterback. He completed 213 passes out of 383, recording a completion percentage of 55.6%. His 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions ranked him 43rd among NFL quarterbacks.
With Wilson already dominating social media, it’s now time for the young signal caller to call his shots on the field and lead the Jets franchise back to relevance.