"Zach Wilson 2.0" - NFL fans react to Tyler Shough being considered best QB in 2025 Draft by multiple teams

On Monday, the popular football X profile 'JPAFootball' revealed a report by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Ad

The post outlined how some National Football League teams have Louisville Cardinals QB Tyler Shough as their top QB available in the 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

"𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: There are some teams that have Tyler Shough as their highest rated quarterback in the entire draft, according to @adamschefter."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response to this post, some social media members outlined how Slough was not the real deal at QB, with some even comparing him to former No. 2 overall pick and draft bust Zach Wilson.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Absolute nonsense… Zach Wilson 2.0 watch the tape." one fan wrote.

"That’s actually crazy." one fan added.

"Zero teams have Shough rated ahead of Cam Ward." one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some NFL topics split fan reaction, this situation was one where the majority of NFL fans did not believe that Shough was the top QB available this year.

"Those are not winning teams." one fan wrote.

"I'm sure a guy who nobody was talking about all off-season is the highest rated QB in the draft 🤡." one person added.

"I need to know what games they watched." one fan wrote.

Ad

Tyler Shough 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Although the majority of the comments were negative toward the skills of Shough due to the inflated prediction of his draft position, Shough does have the skills and talents to succeed in the NFL in the future.

He is a solid QB from the pocket and has shown that he makes good decisions with the football in his hands. At Louisville in 2024, he had 3,195 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Ad

In Mel Kiper and Field Yates' recent three round 2025 NFL mock draft, Shough was selected in the second round, No. 34 overall by the New York Giants. Kiper outlined how Shough was "an experienced passer with good arm strength" and would be able "to learn alongside Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston" in New York.

Only time will tell where he is selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, it is evident that the majority of NFL fans do not view Shough as the QB1 this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.