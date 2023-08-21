Zach Wilson appreciates Aaron Rodgers for being a ‘big brother’ to him in his journey to becoming the future of NY Jets

The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he's had plenty of chances to show the franchise that he's their future quarterback, but he hasn't delivered.

Wilson was benched last season as a result, and now that Aaron Rodgers has arrived, he will be the backup quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, the former BYU standout is unconcerned and is relishing the opportunity to work alongside Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has indicated that the idea is to prepare Wilson to take over for the Jets when he retires. Wilson responded by praising the veteran quarterback for his faith in him.

Zach Wilson is embracing the opportunity to learn from Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers: Jets Football

Here's what Zach Wilson said:

"Yeah, of course, that's the goal. You know, it's play as long as you can and, and, you know, helps me knowing that he believes in me and that I can play this game for a long time. And, you know, that's why I lean on him so much, truly appreciative to have a big brother like that."

With Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are Super Bowl contenders, and all eyes will be on them. However, there will be no pressure on Zach Wilson, who can continue to work behind the cameras and get ready for his opportunity.

Rodgers has already revealed that he won't be retiring after this season, which means that Wilson will at least get two years to work behind the four-time NFL MVP.

It will be a good amount of time for him to get enough experience and reps under his belt to take over from Jets, and become the face of the franchise.

Zach Wilson has looked confident in preseason

Zach Wilson: Buccaneers Jets Football

Wilson has been pretty good so far in the preseason and has looked confident. Rodgers has continuously helped him by being on the sidelines, and the improvement in his game is visible to everyone.

He may not play a single snap this upcoming season, but his improvement in training camp and preseason has certainly guaranteed that the Jets won't trade him away.

