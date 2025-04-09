Zach Wilson brings fiancée Nicolette Dellanno to family vacation as they reunite with QB's parents in Hawaii

NFL quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, recently took a fun and relaxing trip to Hawaii with Zach’s family. The couple, who got engaged last year in June, looked happy as they spent time with Zach’s parents.

On Nicolette’s Instagram, she posted a photo of her and Zach smiling alongside his parents, Lisa and Mike Wilson. Everyone was dressed in swimwear and looked ready to enjoy the beautiful weather and nature. Also there was Zach’s brother Micah and Micah’s girlfriend, Alexa Thomas.

On the other hand, Zach's mom also posted a few sneak peeks from the trip on her Instagram profile.

Lisa and Mike have been married since March 8, 1997. They have six children, with Zach being one of them. Lisa shares health and cooking content on Instagram, while Mike used to play football at the University of Utah and now runs a successful business.

The Wilsons' trip, along with Nicolette, comes after the NFL QB signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $6 million guaranteed, with potential earnings up to $10 million through bonuses. Previously, Wilson has played for the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno celebrated her bachelorette party

Last month, Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoyed a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico. The 23-year-old bride-to-be spent a few relaxing days by the beach with her closest friends for her bachelorette party.

On Wednesday, she posted photos on Instagram from the Sur Beach House, where she wore a cream-colored one-piece swimsuit. Her friend Ashley Mangan snapped a photo and sweetly called her a “Beautiful bestie bride.”

The group had fun with a beachy dress code — Dellanno wore a white “Bride to Be” bandana, while her friends wore dark swimsuits and matching headbands with fun sayings. She shared a group photo and wrote, “Bride tribe.”

Days later, she added even more pictures to her Instagram, writing:

“Love is definitely brewing."

Wilson noticed the post and couldn’t help but comment, “Wow wow.”

Zach Wilson’s fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, shared a photo from her bachelorette party in Los Cabos. (Source: Via IG/ @nicolettedellanno)

The couple are planning to tie the knot on June 28.

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

