Zach Wilson brings fiancée Nicolette Dellanno to family vacation as they reunite with QB's parents in Hawaii

NFL quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, recently took a fun and relaxing trip to Hawaii with Zach’s family. The couple, who got engaged last year in June, looked happy as they spent time with Zach’s parents.
On Nicolette’s Instagram, she posted a photo of her and Zach smiling alongside his parents, Lisa and Mike Wilson. Everyone was dressed in swimwear and looked ready to enjoy the beautiful weather and nature. Also there was Zach’s brother Micah and Micah’s girlfriend, Alexa Thomas.
On the other hand, Zach's mom also posted a few sneak peeks from the trip on her Instagram profile.
Lisa and Mike have been married since March 8, 1997. They have six children, with Zach being one of them. Lisa shares health and cooking content on Instagram, while Mike used to play football at the University of Utah and now runs a successful business.
The Wilsons' trip, along with Nicolette, comes after the NFL QB signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $6 million guaranteed, with potential earnings up to $10 million through bonuses. Previously, Wilson has played for the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.
Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno celebrated her bachelorette party
Last month, Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoyed a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico. The 23-year-old bride-to-be spent a few relaxing days by the beach with her closest friends for her bachelorette party.
On Wednesday, she posted photos on Instagram from the Sur Beach House, where she wore a cream-colored one-piece swimsuit. Her friend Ashley Mangan snapped a photo and sweetly called her a “Beautiful bestie bride.”
The group had fun with a beachy dress code — Dellanno wore a white “Bride to Be” bandana, while her friends wore dark swimsuits and matching headbands with fun sayings. She shared a group photo and wrote, “Bride tribe.”
Days later, she added even more pictures to her Instagram, writing:
“Love is definitely brewing."
Wilson noticed the post and couldn’t help but comment, “Wow wow.”
The couple are planning to tie the knot on June 28.
