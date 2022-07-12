"Zach Wilson is the GOAT" - NFL players in awe of Jets QB after ex-girlfriend revealed he had an affair with mom's best friend

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was the talk of the town in the NFL world over the past two days after his ex-girlfriend made a startling revelation about the second-year star.

It all started with an Instagram post where Wilson's former best college teammate Dax Milne posted a photo with the quarterback's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, announcing that the two were now dating.

One user commented "homie hopper" on the post, a derogatory term for people who date their ex's friends after breaking up. Gile replied to the message:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper"

bo (tonesetter) 🧳 @tezah__ it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. it brings me no joy to report that……..Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. https://t.co/0bjqxj7cnz

The bombshell revelation sparked a meme fest on social media, with the majority praising Wilson.

NFL players praise Zach Wilson for dating mom's best friend

Former and current NFL stars also chimed in on the situation. Retired superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson called the Jets quarterback the GOAT (greatest of all time):

Chad Johnson @ochocinco Zach Wilson is the Zach Wilson is the 🐐

Seattle Seahawks' star wide receiver DK Metcalf retweeted Johnson's post and agreed with what the former Bengals player said:

Wilson's Jets teammates also joined in on the fun.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore also retweeted Johnson's tweet and wrote, "No cap," meaning the retired wide receiver wasn't lying:

Jets' offensive tackle Mekhi Becton earns his living protecting Wilson from on-rushing defensive players and made it clear that he's a big fan of his quarterback with a GIF featuring Terrell Owens and an iconic press conference moment:

Cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the Jets' top pick in the 2022 NFL draft, retweeted Becton's post and replied with an image of a smiling Juwan Howard, indicating he too is a big fan of his team's quarterback:

Is Zach Wilson still dating his friend's mom?

Zach Wilson and his ex Abbey Gile reportedly ended their relationship in January 2022. The Jets star hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since and Gile may have revealed why that is the case.

The identity of the woman that Wilson reportedly had an affair with after Gile, allegedly his mom's friend, is still unknown. It is also not known whether the quarterback is still seeing that woman.

Wilson has remained quiet about the whole ordeal, but will undoubtedly be asked about it during his upcoming media availability. For now, the quarterback is preparing for the 2022 NFL season, where he and the Jets are expected to take a giant leap and push for a playoff spot, ending the team's 12-year wait for a postseason appearance.

