Zach Wilson injury: What happened to Jets QB?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was the second overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It hasn't been a smooth road for Wilson and the New York Jets this season.

With just one win on the season so far, the New York Jets took a road trip to Gillette Stadium to face divisional rivals the New England Patriots and their own rookie quarterback.

In the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, Wilson injured his knee and forced him out of the game.

What happened to New York Jets QB Zach Wilson?

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Wilson was forced out of the game and was originally listed as questionable.

But after halftime, he was officially ruled out with a knee injury.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Jets officially list QB Zach Wilson as questionable with a knee injury and he is headed to the locker room. Backup Mike White had replaced him. The #Jets officially list QB Zach Wilson as questionable with a knee injury and he is headed to the locker room. Backup Mike White had replaced him.

The injury took place on a pass attempt by Wilson when he was hit by Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon. Wilson was on the ground for a few minutes before being helped to the sidelines by the Jets medical staff.

Wilson was seen entering the medical tent where he was checked out by the trainers.

Interestingly enough, Wilson went down on a play before he was tackled by Lawrence Guy. He didn't signal that he was injured but did on the next play (whether the injury occurred on the play before is unclear).

Before suffering the injury, Zach Wilson was six for ten in completed passes and just 51 passing yards. Wilson was replaced by backup quarterback Mike White.

White had never thrown a pass in the National Football League before entering the game on Sunday. His first pass was a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Former Cowboys QB Mike White (5th round pick in 2018) with his first career TD pass Former Cowboys QB Mike White (5th round pick in 2018) with his first career TD pass https://t.co/dvOIEqe3lA

The severity of Zach Wilson's injury is unknown at the time of the game and further testing likely will need to be done before any official announcement is made.

The fact that Wilson was able to walk under his own power off the field with a slight limp is a good sign that he may have escaped any major injury.

If Wilson can't start next week's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it would mean that Mike White would make the first start of his NFL career.

White was signed by the New York Jets in 2019 and has spent the last two seasons on the practice squad prior to being named the backup quarterback this season.

Edited by LeRon Haire