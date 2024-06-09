Zach Wilson might move up as the Broncos' starting QB in 2024, claims NFL insider

Zach Wilson is the third quarterback on the depth chart, behind rookie Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. But that could change, according to ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

Zach Wilson is not the bookie's favorite to be the starter for the upcoming season. The Broncos drafted Bo Nix in the first round, and a team simply doesn't do so if they don't see him as a future franchise quarterback.

Jarrett Stidham is the continuity candidate, having been on the Broncos roster last season and being named the starting quarterback for the final two games of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This puts Zach Wilson as the third choice. But Jeremy Fowler said that things are losing rosy for the former second-overall pick, and he seems to be enjoying his football more than he did anytime recently. The NFL insider said:

Trending

"They're trying to regain his confidence again. I'm told he's in a positive state of mind."

Expand Tweet

Zach Wilson will have fierce competition from other Broncos quarterbacks

Bo Nix has talked about growing into the role and helping the Broncos win games. In his introductory press conference, he said:

"I don't want to just be a draft pick. I want to be able to show my improvements and show that I can do what (they) picked me to do, and that's to go out there and help win games (and) do whatever I can to put his team in a better situation."

Expand Tweet

Jarrett Stidham has also said that while he respects the competition for the starting spot, he wants the starting job. He has commented:

"It's a business, I totally understand it, but at the same time, I'm here to compete. I'm not going to just sit down and let someone else walk on in here -- I'm going to work my butt off to get the job. I'm super excited about it... I think competition brings out the best in you... at the end of the day it's a competition and that's what I'm here to do is compete.''

For his part, coach Sean Payton has not decided on the starter yet and intends to give all of them a fair shot. He said:

"They come from different systems, one is coming from college, one is coming from two or three NFL systems, and the other is coming from one system. They're all in a race to learn this system. I would say ... they're doing well.''

Expand Tweet

It could be a battle royale for the starting quarterback spot in Denver and Zach Wilson is clearly staking a claim to it, as per these reports.