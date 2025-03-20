Zach Wilson's mother Lisa sends 4-word message as QB officially signs with Dolphins on $6,000,000 deal

Zach Wilson is starting a new chapter in his NFL career. The former second-overall pick in the 2021 draft has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, which could reach $10 million with bonuses.

Wilson previously played for the New York Jets and Denver Broncos. Now, he will be the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami’s fast-moving offense under coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins announced Zach Wilson’s signing on Instagram, posting a photo of him signing the contract with a Dolphins helmet on the table.

“Done deal,” the Miami Dolphins wrote.

Zach's mother, Lisa Wilson, re-shared the post on Instagram.

"Love this and him," her caption read.

Zach Wilson's mother, Lisa, sends a 4-word message as QB officially signs with the Dolphins on a $6,000,000 deal (Credits: IG/ @lifeaccording2lisa)

Lisa was first noticed when her son, Zach Wilson, was chosen by the New York Jets as the second overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft. Her youthful look was the main reason. As her popularity grew, Lisa became more involved on Instagram. She started sharing moments from her family life, cooking tips, and wellness routines.

Moreover, Lisa Wilson used her newfound fame to grow her brand.

Zach Wilson's fiancée was present on his Dolphins signing day

On Monday, as Zach Wilson officially signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, was right there to celebrate. Fresh from her fun bachelorette trip to Mexico, she stood by him as he signed a one-year, $6 million contract.

In her first IG story, Nicolette captured Zach signing the contract. In a follow-up story, she also posted a picture of the couple in matching Miami hats.

Zach Wilson and fiancée Nicolette Dellanno showcase their matching Miami Dolphins hats. (Credit: IG/@Nicolettedellanno)

Off the field, Zach and Nicolette Dellanno started dating in 2022. The couple got engaged in June 2024 during a trip to Italy.

With a wedding ahead and a new team, Zach's life looks like it is happening.

However, Zach Wilson's signing with the Miami Dolphins took place amid his father Mike Wilson's serious health issue. He has been diagnosed with a liver condition, which doctors discovered during a routine checkup over a year ago.

Blood tests showed high liver enzyme levels, leading to further medical tests. While it was initially thought to be fatty liver disease, more testing revealed a more serious condition. It required a liver biopsy for confirmation.

