"Zach Wilson in New York all over again" - Ex-Jets scout doesn't mince words on Jaxson Dart's fit with Giants

The arrival of Jaxson Dart has brought hope for fans of the New York Giants. The quarterback was taken in the first round of the 2025 draft after a trade up; he's the first passer taken in Round 1 by the Giants since Daniel Jones in 2019.

Dart was the second quarterback taken. Cam Ward was the first, with the Tennessee Titans making him the first overall pick. But he had to wait until late in the first round.

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly took to Twitter on Saturday to give his view on the quarterback. He compared the young Giants quarterback to another first-round passer taken by a New York team, but one whose name in the city is unlikely to bring any good memories.

"Jaxson Dart is like Zach Wilson in New York all over again —only this time on the Giants," Kelly wrote.

Zach Wilson was taken by the New York Jets with the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. However, he failed to meet expectations, with the team trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2023. Wilson left the franchise in 2024 after a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson played in 34 games during his three years with the Jets. He threw for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Jaxson Dart reveals how Brian Daboll tested him during the pre-draft process

The quarterback appeared on an interview with Sports Illustrated and told how the head coach approached him during the draft. According to Jaxson Dart, Daboll would test him as hard as he could:

"You better be prepared going into a Daboll meeting, because it’s intense and he definitely wants to get the most out of you. I would say if you’re not prepared, don’t step into the meeting because you’re going to get grilled.

"I was ready for it. They threw all they could at me. I was able to handle it the best way that I could. That just shows how intentional and how dedicated that coaching staff is to this process and finding the right guy."

Although he impressed his head coach, Russell Wilson is already confirmed to be the 2025 starter for the Giants after signing in free agency.

