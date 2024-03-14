Zach Wilson puts $950,000 New Jersey home up for sale as Jets sign Aaron Rodgers' backup

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is seeing the writing on the wall...his time as a Jet is coming to an end.

After multiple seasons where Wilson and the team underachieved, Aaron Rodgers' arrival was supposed to be a good thing for Wilson, but after Rodgers' Achilles injury, he was thrust back into the starting role, and things continued to go downhill.

Now, as the Jets have signed veteran Tyrod Taylor in free agency, Wilson has put his Morris County townhouse up for sale, per The New York Post. This is the most telling sign yet that Wilson won't be a Jet in 2024.

Wilson's three-bedroom home is listed for sale at nearly $1 million The Post confirmed. It comes with walk-in closets and a master bedroom with an ensuite.

Now, attention turns to exactly where Wilson could land as the Jets have given him permission to seek a trade, but thus far, nothing concrete has come from it.

Where could Zach Wilson land in 2024?

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

There are several teams that need a quarterback as we approach the NFL draft, but those teams have high draft picks, and with such a loaded quarterback draft, it remains to be seen where Zach Wilson fits in.

After his exploits in New York, it is hard to envision Wilson being a starter in 2024, so like Russell Wilson, he might have to be content with being a backup.

That worked wonders for Sam Darnold as he backed up Brock Purdy in San Francisco, and now he secured a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Denver Broncos were touted as a possible destination, but given what has transpired there, taking a quarterback in the draft seems logical for Sean Payton.

Other teams include the Los Angeles Rams, with the aging Matthew Stafford as a potential landing spot, as Sean McVay has a knack for turning around the fortunes of quarterbacks (see Baker Mayfield).

The 49ers need a backup to Brock Purdy, and Kyle Shanahan with Zach Wilson is an interesting proposition.

But either way, it appears that 2023 was Zach Wilson's last season as a Jet, and with his house now up for sale, it only confirms what most already knew heading into the offseason.