Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette Dellanno drops 2-word message to wedding-day pic with QB's ex-Jets teammate C.J. Uzomah

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 24, 2025 19:05 GMT
Zach Wilson and his wife Nicolette had former Jets
Zach Wilson and his wife Nicolette had former Jets' teammate CJ Uzomah at their wedding. (Photos via Nicollette Dellano Wilson's Instagram/ Yasmin Quintana's Instagram)

Zach Wilson married Nicolette Dellanno this past summer and the couple celebrated with two ceremonies. The first took place in New York City and then second in Wilson's home state of Utah.

The quarterback's former New York Jets' teammate C.J. Uzomah, was in attendance at the ceremony in Utah. Uzomah's partner, Yasmin Quintana shared a photo of them at the wedding with Nicolette and Zach Wilson. Nicolette reshared the photo on her own Instagram Story and shared her own message for the couple.

"The best."-Nicolette Wilson wrote.
Nicolette Dellanno Wilson gave a response to a wedding photo with C.J. Uzomah. (Photo via Nicolette Dellanno Wilson&#039;s Instagram)
Nicolette Dellanno Wilson gave a response to a wedding photo with C.J. Uzomah. (Photo via Nicolette Dellanno Wilson's Instagram)

C.J. Uzomah and Zach Wilson were teammates on the New York Jets in 2022 and 2023. Wilson is now the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins whereas C.J. Uzomah is currently a free agent after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The couple first launched their relationship with a photo on Instagram in 2022. The quarterback proposed while the couple was on vacation in Italy in June 2024. Their first wedding ceremony took place at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on June 28, 2025. The couple then had a wedding celebration in Utah in July.

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, shared her gameday style

Zach Wilson is currently the backup up to Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His wife, Nicolette, shares her gameday experiences on Instagram and last week did so for the Dolphins' home opener.

She expressed her excitement for Sunday's as the NFL schedule ramps up this season. For the Week 2 game, Nicolette wore a black tank top that read "Wilson" and included an image that featured football as a design. Se paired the look with gray pants, black heels and dark sunglasses.

"Sunday’s are fun."-Nicollete wrote.

Wilson signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in March. He spent last season with the Denver Broncos after he was traded by the New York Jets in April 2024. The 26-year-old was the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after his collegiate career at BYU.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
