  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoys 'hibachi night' with Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore [PIC]

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoys 'hibachi night' with Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore [PIC]

By Prasen
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:10 GMT
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette Dellanno enjoys 'hibachi night' with Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore [PIC] [IG/@_nicolettewilson & @tuaman]

Nicolette Dellanno, wife of Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson, gave followers a peek into her fun evening with Annah Gore, the wife of fellow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Ad

Nicolette shared a sweet snap of the two enjoying dinner on her Instagram story. Later, Annah reposted the story to her Instagram.

Wilson’s wife captioned the story with a 2-word, “hibachi night 🍱 🤍 🌄.”
Zach Wilson&#039;s wife, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoys &#039;hibachi night&#039; with Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s wife, Annah Gore [IG/@@annahtagovailoa]
Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoys 'hibachi night' with Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore [IG/@@annahtagovailoa]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another IG story, Nicolette shared a table full of sweet treats, which included chunky chocolate chip cookies, frosted desserts, creamy mousse cups, and rich chocolate-drizzled cookies.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Nicolette Wilson shared sweet treats on IG story [IG/@_nicolettewilson]
Nicolette Wilson shared sweet treats on IG story [IG/@_nicolettewilson]

Tua married Annah Gore in July 2022, tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Florida. The couple has kept their relationship private. They celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary by sharing a joint IG post 2 weeks ago and captioned it,

Ad
“3 years, countless memories, and a forever to go. Happy anniversary, my love. 💕”
Ad

Wilson and Dellanno got married in late June this year.

Also read: Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette pens wholesome message to celebrate Tua Tagovailoa's 3 years of marriage with Annah

Nicolette Dellanno shares unseen wedding photos with Zach Wilson

On Tuesday, Dellanno gave followers a special look into her big day with the Dolphins QB by sharing some unseen wedding photos. The pictures showed sweet moments and pretty decorations. The 23-year-old shared an IG photo dump with the caption,

Ad
"still not over these moments and details @capturedmems_.”

Zach and Nicolette got married on June 28, one year after Zach proposed during a romantic trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The couple has been together since 2022.

Nicolette wore a white off-shoulder bridal gown with a long veil. On the other hand, Wilson kept it classic in a white shirt, black blazer and black pants. He completed the look with a white rose pinned to his blazer.

Ad
Ad

In one video, Dellanno also shared a five-tier white wedding cake with ‘N & Z’ in gold and floral details.

Also read: "The rest is history": Zach Wilson's mom Lisa reveals how Dolphins QB's love story with wife Nicolette Dellanno started

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications