Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoys 'hibachi night' with Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore [PIC]

Nicolette Dellanno, wife of Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson, gave followers a peek into her fun evening with Annah Gore, the wife of fellow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Nicolette shared a sweet snap of the two enjoying dinner on her Instagram story. Later, Annah reposted the story to her Instagram.Wilson's wife captioned the story with a 2-word, "hibachi night 🍱 🤍 🌄."Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, enjoys 'hibachi night' with Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore [IG/@@annahtagovailoa]In another IG story, Nicolette shared a table full of sweet treats, which included chunky chocolate chip cookies, frosted desserts, creamy mousse cups, and rich chocolate-drizzled cookies.Nicolette Wilson shared sweet treats on IG story [IG/@_nicolettewilson]Tua married Annah Gore in July 2022, tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Florida. The couple has kept their relationship private. They celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary by sharing a joint IG post 2 weeks ago and captioned it,"3 years, countless memories, and a forever to go. Happy anniversary, my love. 💕" View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson and Dellanno got married in late June this year.Nicolette Dellanno shares unseen wedding photos with Zach WilsonOn Tuesday, Dellanno gave followers a special look into her big day with the Dolphins QB by sharing some unseen wedding photos. The pictures showed sweet moments and pretty decorations. The 23-year-old shared an IG photo dump with the caption,"still not over these moments and details @capturedmems_."Zach and Nicolette got married on June 28, one year after Zach proposed during a romantic trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast. The couple has been together since 2022. Nicolette wore a white off-shoulder bridal gown with a long veil. On the other hand, Wilson kept it classic in a white shirt, black blazer and black pants. He completed the look with a white rose pinned to his blazer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one video, Dellanno also shared a five-tier white wedding cake with 'N & Z' in gold and floral details.