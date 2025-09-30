Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette impresses Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder with custom outfit for Dolphins vs Jets MNF game

Zach Wilson, the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins behind Tua Tagovailoa, played in the Week 4 game against his former team, the New York Jets, and completed 5 of 8 passes for 32 yards in a 27-21 win. Supporting Wilson from the stands was his wife, Nicolette, who shared clips and photos from the night, wearing a custom two-piece printed cord set paired with knee-high boots. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer look drew compliments from none other than the Cavinder twins. Hanna Cavinder, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s future sister-in-law, wrote:“So good.”Hanna Cavinder's comment on @_nicolettewilson's IG postFerguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, commented:“Prettiest.”Haley Cavinder's comments on @_nicolettewilson's IG postZach Wilson and Nicolette’s relationship began in 2022 when they met at a New York Mets game by chance. They were first seen in public at a New York Yankees game that same summer.In June 2023, Wilson confirmed they had been dating for about a year. In the summer of 2024, he proposed during a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and they married this June 28 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.Meanwhile, Ferguson and Haley began dating in 2023 after he messaged her on social media. They became official in September that year, and Haley shared a video in 2024 calling him her best friend thanking him for showing her “the purest” love. In April 2024, Jake proposed on Fort Myers Beach in Florida, and Haley said yes.How did Zach Wilson’s Dolphins do against the Jets?Zach Wilson’s Miami Dolphins picked up their first win of the season on Monday against the New York Jets, after starting with a field goal on their first drive. Their defense forced a fumble at the 1-yard line soon after. Miami then drove 96 yards down the field, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller.The Dolphins’ defense kept making plays. They forced two more fumbles, one by Jets quarterback Justin Fields and another on a kickoff return.Waller caught a second touchdown, and De’Von Achane added a rushing touchdown to give Miami a big lead. Fields scored a long rushing touchdown for the Jets and threw a late touchdown to Garrett Wilson, but the game was out of reach by then.Tagovailoa finished with 177 yards and two touchdowns. Achane ran for 99 yards, and Waller had two touchdowns.