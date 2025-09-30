  • home icon
  • Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette impresses Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder with custom outfit for Dolphins vs Jets MNF game

Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette impresses Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder with custom outfit for Dolphins vs Jets MNF game

By Garima
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:04 GMT
Zach Wilson and Nicolette (L) Image credit: Instagram/@_nicolettewilson, Haley and Hanna Cavinder (R) Image credit: IMAGN
Zach Wilson and Nicolette (L) Image credit: Instagram/@_nicolettewilson, Haley and Hanna Cavinder (R) Image credit: IMAGN

Zach Wilson, the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins behind Tua Tagovailoa, played in the Week 4 game against his former team, the New York Jets, and completed 5 of 8 passes for 32 yards in a 27-21 win. Supporting Wilson from the stands was his wife, Nicolette, who shared clips and photos from the night, wearing a custom two-piece printed cord set paired with knee-high boots.

Her look drew compliments from none other than the Cavinder twins. Hanna Cavinder, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s future sister-in-law, wrote:

“So good.”

Hanna Cavinder's comment on @_nicolettewilson's IG post
Hanna Cavinder's comment on @_nicolettewilson's IG post

Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, commented:

“Prettiest.”
Haley Cavinder's comments on @_nicolettewilson's IG post
Haley Cavinder's comments on @_nicolettewilson's IG post

Zach Wilson and Nicolette’s relationship began in 2022 when they met at a New York Mets game by chance. They were first seen in public at a New York Yankees game that same summer.

In June 2023, Wilson confirmed they had been dating for about a year. In the summer of 2024, he proposed during a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and they married this June 28 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Meanwhile, Ferguson and Haley began dating in 2023 after he messaged her on social media. They became official in September that year, and Haley shared a video in 2024 calling him her best friend thanking him for showing her “the purest” love. In April 2024, Jake proposed on Fort Myers Beach in Florida, and Haley said yes.

How did Zach Wilson’s Dolphins do against the Jets?

Zach Wilson’s Miami Dolphins picked up their first win of the season on Monday against the New York Jets, after starting with a field goal on their first drive. Their defense forced a fumble at the 1-yard line soon after. Miami then drove 96 yards down the field, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller.

The Dolphins’ defense kept making plays. They forced two more fumbles, one by Jets quarterback Justin Fields and another on a kickoff return.

Waller caught a second touchdown, and De’Von Achane added a rushing touchdown to give Miami a big lead. Fields scored a long rushing touchdown for the Jets and threw a late touchdown to Garrett Wilson, but the game was out of reach by then.

Tagovailoa finished with 177 yards and two touchdowns. Achane ran for 99 yards, and Waller had two touchdowns.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

