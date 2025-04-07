Zach Wilson spotted in Maui with fiancée Nicolette Dellanno for their friend's pre-wedding celebration

Zach Wilson has been spending time with his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, during the NFL offseason. The couple was recently spotted in Maui for their friend Bailey's pre-wedding celebration.

Ad

On Saturday, taking to her Instagram story, Nicolette Dellanno posted a few pictures of her trip on her social media handle. She reshared an IG story of her friend Kimberly Hertgen, in which she was seemingly having a good time with them. She reshared the story without any caption.

Nicolette Dellanno's Instagram story/@nicolettedellanno)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, in another Instagram story, Nicolette Dellanno posted a video of Zach Wilson driving a car.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nicolette Dellanno's Instagram story/@nicolettedellanno)

The pair got engaged last year after two years of dating. The couple officially announced their engagement on July 1, 2024, by posting a few pictures of them. In the post, Dellanno wrote the caption:

Ad

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍i love you"

Ad

Zach Wilson proposed to Nicolette while on holiday in Amalfi, Italy. He opted for a proposal at the beautiful location with water all around. Wilson was styled in a peach-colored shirt, while Nicolette wore a white dress. In the post, she provided a glimpse of the big diamond that the Dolphins quarterback bought for her.

Zach Wilson's fiancée enjoys a vacation with her friends in Los Cabos

In March, Nicolette Dellanno enjoyed time with friends on vacation. She posted several pictures on her social media handle about her vacation.

Ad

On March 22, she was joined by her friends in Bagatelle Los Cabos for a perfect outing. She posted pictures from her outing with the caption:

"the perfect day💍🍾"

Ad

For the outing, Nicolette Dellanno posed in a white bikini while seemingly celebrating a bachelorette party with friends. She was seen wearing a hairband with “bride” written on it. For the outing, all her friends were styled in matching white outfits.

On March 15, she also posted a few pictures of her outing at Taboo Los Cabos. She posted the snaps of her beach day outing in a bikini and also of some partying with her friends.

Ad

Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, is seemingly an avid traveler. On her Instagram account, where she has around 68.8k followers, she keeps updating by regularly posting about her traveling outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft