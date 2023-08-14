Zack Martin contract: Cowboys star agrees term to reworked deal 

Dallas Cowboys and star guard Zack Martin have agreed on a reworked deal.

After Martin decided to hold out heading into training camp due to demanding a raise in his contract, his holdout will officially end today as he was given a raise by the Cowboys' brass.

Per ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the new deal will pay him north of $18 million per year in the next two seasons. With the new contract, he will receive more than $8.5 million and the contract is fully guaranteed for both seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cowboys and All-Pro guard/team captain Zack Martin reached agreement on a reworked deal, per sources. The new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years. Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so it’s an additional $8.5+ million. Both years also have been fully guaranteed, per source."

Martin has proved his worth as he's been named to the Pro Bowl eight times and has been selected as an All-Pro eight times in his career. This past season he showed no slowing down in his productivity as he was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro.

Zack Martin's career earnings

Zack Martin during Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

According to spotrac.com, Zack Martin has earned $75 million in his nine-year career in the NFL.

In 2014, Martin signed a 4-year, $8,967,800 rookie deal. In 2018, he agreed to a six-year, $84 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys with $40 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid OL in the league.

Will Dak Prescott and Cowboys starters play in preseason?

Dak Prescott during Jacksonville v Dallas

During last year's preseason, the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy elected to not play their starters. They will be following the same trend this preseason.

Expand Tweet

McCarthy spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and said that he would rather develop younger players in the preseason while using competitive practices to prepare the veterans for the regular season.

"We feel very strongly about our roster. So I’ve always looked at roster development from the back forward. We have a really good understanding of the guys that we have here that have established themselves in the locker room. So this is really the best format for roster development."

If you're planning to watch their starters in preseason such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and others, don't bank on it.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Adam Schefter, Mike McCarthy, star-telegram.com and H/T Sportskeeda