Zay Jones injury update: Latest on Jaguars WR for fantasy football Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones has been a key part of the Jaguars offense, but after playing 44 snaps last week, he suffered the knee injury. He was targeted six times but failed to haul in a catch before he sustained the injury. In Week 1, he had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Yet, ahead of Week 3, Jones' status doesn't look good and if he misses, it will be a big blow to Jacksonville's offense.

Zay Jones is dealing with a knee injury

Zay Jones Injury Update

Zay Jones has yet to practice this week, which is likely a sign that he will be inactive come Sunday.

His status on Friday's injury report will be important, but with him not practicing all week, it was always likely he would be inactive on Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media and said they are still talking to Zay Jones about his status on Sunday.

"From a coaching staff perspective, it’s certainly easier to know early on if a guy is playing or not, if it’s a guy that ends up being a gametime decision or something happens on gameday, that’s where it gets tough to mix and match and change your gameplan as you go," Doug said.

"We’re doing everything we can to communicate with the training staff to get a feel for where Zay is and what we expect out of him. We’ll be able to massage our plan either way,” Doug continued.

As of Saturday, Jones has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game.

What happened to Zay Jones?

Zay Jones suffered a knee injury during the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the second quarter, Jones entered the blue medical tent and was announced as questionable to return. Jones did return to the game late in the third quarter but didn't record a catch. At the time, it was reported that its a knee injury but his return time is not been revealed.

When will Zay Jones return?

Since Jones is inactive this week, the hope is he will be back in Week 4 as all signs out of Jacksonville say this is a minor injury that won't keep him out of game action for long.

