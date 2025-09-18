“Zero aura” “Pretty sure he was late”: NFL fans react to Josh Allen’s casual entrance in custom New Era hat for Dolphins vs. Bills clash

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, hoping to extend their good start to the season and grab the third win of the young campaign. The quarterback is once again playing at a high level, leading the AFC East franchise to a big win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and a dominant victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen turned a lot of heads on Thursday as he made it to Hallmark Stadium ahead of the divisional showdown. He picked a custom hat with a white t-shirt, blue joggers and white shoes as his outfit, which didn't sit well with some fans.Allen's outfit selection drew mixed reactions from fans on social media.&quot;Zero aura,&quot; one fan said. 🦅 @sfm_ravenLINKZero aura&quot;Pretty sure he was late,&quot; another fan said. Manny @Mannyofweb3_LINKPretty sure he was late&quot;No lame ass outfit, strictly business,&quot; another fan wrote. Mark the Shark @hotcoffeealldayLINKNo lame ass outfit, strictly businessOthers predicted a big game for the reigning NFL MVP. &quot;Bro really showed up in a white t. Put money on all his overs,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Allen showed up. Nightmare scenario for the Dolphins,&quot; another fan said. &quot;He’s gonna do a lot of stat padding tonight with how atrocious the Dolphins defense is. I expect career numbers in yards/TDs tonight,&quot; another fan added. The Dolphins are 0-2 after two weeks, and a third straight loss would put Mike McDaniel in a complex position for the rest of the season. Josh Allen picked things up where he left off last season, recording 47 completions on 71 pass attempts for 542 yards and two touchdowns.He also carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns for a Bills team that is looking as dangerous as ever. The Dolphins have been a favorable matchup for Allen and tonight could be a nightmare for McDaniel and Co.Josh Allen has dominated the Miami Dolphins in 14 gamesThe Miami Dolphins are one of Josh Allen's favorite victims. In 14 games, he has only lost two games while posting remarkable numbers. Allen has completed 316 of 477 pass attempts for 3,737 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Everything suggests this will be an easy matchup for Allen unless the Dolphins can tell otherwise.Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are in debt after the first two games of the season and the pressure is mounting on them.