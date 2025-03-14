"Zero chance he makes it to Giants": NFL insider gives clear verdict on Cam Ward's draft status

The NFL draft is a pipeline of the top talent from college football and quarterback Cam Ward seems to be the top quarterback in the 2025 class. ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN New York's "DiPietro & Rothenberg" radio show and discussed how he believes there is no chance Ward falls to even the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

"Zero chance, zero chance that Cam Ward is going to make it to the Giants at three, just not going to happen. So I expect Cam Ward will be the number one pick in the draft, whether that's Tennessee or Cleveland or the New York Giants making that pick.

"From my perspective, I'm talking to more and more people before the combine, at the combine, after the combine, and I'm just telling you, like the conversations I've had have convinced me that Cam Ward will be the number one pick, and certainly the first quarterback off the board, and certainly I think the number one overall guy."

Below is the audio climb that the show shared on social media.

Ward finished the 2024 college football season in fourth place for the Heisman Trophy with the Miami Hurricanes and completed 305-of-454 (67.2%) of his passes for 4,313 yards with 39 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions through the air and 60 carries for 204 yards (3.4 yards per rush) and four rushing touchdowns.

What are the odds of Cam Ward being the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

The 2025 NFL draft is taking place on April 24th and teams are looking to get massive additions to their roster. The Tennessee Titans currently possess the first pick in the draft but people are not overly convinced it is a guarantee they will keep the pick.

There are a lot of different ways the first pick can play out but the betting odds seemingly have it going one way. Below are the odds for the top five players to be selected first overall, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cam Ward (-295) Abdul Carter (+230) Travis Hunter (+850) Shedeur Sanders (+2500) Jaxson Dart (+8000)

The injury to Abdul Carter may have shifted the odds even more but it is clear that the Tennessee Titans are locked into Ward to lead them in the future after not addressing quarterback in free agency.

