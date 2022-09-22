"Like even HIMmothee Chalamet puns work" - NFL fans slam league's lack of creativity in "corny" social media post

The NFL social media posts appear day and night throughout the week and even more on Sundays. However, the league decided to cut corners in a post made on Monday when they posted a poll asking who was the biggest "Him" between Jalen Hurts and Stefon Diggs.

Fans were not pleased with the social media account dipping their toes into the latest slang floating around the internet.

NFL @NFL Who is more HIM tonight? Who is more HIM tonight?

Here's how they scalded the account in response:

✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ @DragonflyJonez Like even corny ass "HIMothee Chalamet" puns work. And this didn't. Like even corny ass "HIMothee Chalamet" puns work. And this didn't.

🇵🇷 @jdogg21PR @DragonflyJonez when the NFL is out here with the “him” jokes its time to hang it up @DragonflyJonez when the NFL is out here with the “him” jokes its time to hang it up

Weed Al Dankovich @Natrone86 @DragonflyJonez Ernest Himmingway hasn't been used yet and the literary needs are missing out @DragonflyJonez Ernest Himmingway hasn't been used yet and the literary needs are missing out

What happened in the NFL on Monday Night Football?

Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills

Monday Night in Week 2 of the NFL calandar was an unorthodox experience in comparison to past years. Two NFL games were played at the same time.

On ABC, the Minnesota Vikings took on the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, on ESPN, the Tennessee Titans took on the Buffalo Bills.

Both games turned out to be blowouts. The Philadelphia Eagles coasted after a hot first half, shutting out the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the loss. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay caught two of the picks and had chances at more as the game entered desperation mode for the Vikings. The Eagles won 24-7.

The Vikings will attempt to bounce back against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. As for the Eagles, they will look to move to 3-0 as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders.

Meanwhile, on ESPN, the blowout was much worse. After an early 7-7 tie, the Buffalo Bills took over the game. Ryan Tannehill threw two interceptions and was taken out of the game early. Meanwhile, Josh Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Backup Case Keenum also saw time in the contest.

The story of the game was Stefon Diggs, who caught 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Multiple times, he managed to take the top off the defense. The final score was 41-7, including a scoreless fourth quarter in which starters sat for both teams.

Heading into the contest, many expected the Titans to put up a bigger fight after an 0-1 start. However, not many were surprised by the Bills, who took over their previous game against the Los Angeles Rams. In that contest, Allen scored four total touchdowns and threw two interceptions. The team won the game 31-10.

Next week, the Bills take on the red-hot Miami Dolphins, who popped in a big way against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Titans will attempt to stay afloat as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

