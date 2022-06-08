Eagles see big improvement in Jalen Hurts so far this offseason

Jalen Hurts is not satisfied; he's never satisfied. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is always trying to find ways to get better; that's the way he's wired.

The 23-year-old starting quarterback has been relentless in his attempt to improve his game after becoming the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to start a playoff game in his first season as a starter.

The Eagles already see a difference after a full week of OTAs at team headquarters in South Philadelphia. It's only June, and it's only practice and workouts, but Hurts' passes have been crisper, and his accuracy has been on point, a direct effect of the improvement in his football.

The Eagles, including head coach Nick Sirianni, who helped set up his training sessions in Southern California, see the improvement and development from Hurts, who is getting set to start his third season in the NFL and second as a full-time starter.

His footwork, drop, quickness, and release are all areas the Eagles have seen Hurts improve upon, and the season is still months away.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen spoke of Hurts, saying how there's constant football talk with the quarterback and how he is continuing to grow as a player and a leader:

"[Hurts] is always thinking about football. We're always talking football day in and day out, and he's continuing to grow as a player and as a leader every day. Going into year two in the system, as I said, the communication has been great with him in meetings. We're not starting from scratch anymore. I feel really good where he's at right now, and we're continuing to work on that."

Hurts is the only quarterback in NFL history to post over 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards within their first 20 career starts, and the Eagles expect him to elevate his game.

During the start of OTAs, Hurts said he was ready to go:

"It's my opportunity. It's my team. It's pretty much what it is. My team, so I'm ready to go."

Not only has Hurts worked on himself personally to be a better passer, but there's no question he should be more comfortable with the Eagles staff, including Sirianni and Steichen, who began calling plays directly to Hurts during the season last year.

Steichen noted that Hurts has not been in the same system since high school, and after talking through the terminology part, it has become easier to hold great discussions on the practice field:

"He hasn't been in the same system since high school, dating back to high school. So just the terminology part, talking through it, it's easy to talk in meetings right now. We're having great discussions out on the practice field, just calling plays, getting in and out of the huddle, communicating with the wideouts, all those things, timing, anticipation, working through all those things; it's been good to see."

Hurts has had a strong work ethic since he was a kid. It's a quality instilled in him from his parents, Pamela and Averion Hurts.

Hurts was coached by his father at Channelview High School in Texas. He used to tag along as a young child to practice with his father, watching and even participating in drills.

Football is in his blood, and he pours his blood, sweat, and tears into his game as he aims to achieve greatness.

Hurts hasn't had much of a true off-season as he has spent most of the time working on his game, traveling across the country, and working with different coaches. He has spent time in Southern California, working on his mechanics, including his footwork, which is essential for a quarterback.

Eagles made adjustments and added a potent new weapon in AJ Brown to help Jalen Hurts

The improvements Hurts is making personally should help the Eagles become more efficient in the passing game, something they want to be better at. Hurts had one of the lowest ratings last season, and it's a number everyone wants to see change.

The Eagles coaching staff doesn't put all of that on their quarterback, and they have made changes and adjustments to help him. Last season, the staff changed communication during the games. Sirianni, who used to call plays directly to Hurts, allowed Steichen to talk to Hurts directly, and they had success. That is expected to remain the same next season. Hurts will also likely have more input in what plays are called.

The Eagles have also added weapons around Hurts, including trading for his friend and star wide receiver A.J. Brown. It was a move Hurts was vocal about behind the scenes. Hurts and Brown have been friends for years, as the quarterback tried to recruit the wideout to play his college ball at Alabama.

Now he's in Philadelphia after Roseman pulled off a draft-day trade with Tennesse and threw a $100 million, four-year extension Brown's way.

Speaking of Brown, Hurts said:

"I think he's always been an excellent player since I've known him in college. Always had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands, use his body, box out defenders, break tackles, so he's a great addition to a great receivers room that we have now, and I'm excited."

So far, the pair have looked good in their limited time together in Philadelphia.

Hurts said:

"It's my job to just go out there and play point guard. Distribute the ball, get the playmakers the ball, and my plays will come."

Hurts, who behind the scenes is a student of the game, is always watching films of not only himself but also of opposing players and teams.

In March, at the Combine in Indianapolis, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said of Hurts:

"We have Jalen Hurts, who's a 23-year-old quarterback, who led his team to the playoffs, and he's going to get better and better and better. He's going to do everything possible to get better, and we have to do our part in that."

The timing and chemistry Hurts and his receivers build now will pay off once the season kicks off.

