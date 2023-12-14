Next 5 Super Bowl locations: Detailed outlook of cities and stadium for upcoming years

Every NFL player dreams of winning the Super Bowl. Having the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their hands is the culmination of their hard work and dedication. However, claiming victory in the season's biggest game entails focusing on the goal amidst the festivities and attention.

Beyond the game itself, the halftime show sometimes shines brighter than the final score. The who's who in entertainment, sports, and business are also among the thousands of attendees. Finally, the host stadium looks different after upgrades were made to accommodate customer demand and the theatrics that come with the program.

It's interesting to know where the next five Super Bowls will be held. The NFL typically selects the venue years in advance unless scheduling conflicts deem it necessary to change locations.

Upcoming Super Bowl locations

ESPN NFL insider tweeted about the host venue for the upcoming Super Bowl matches. The NFL stadiums that will house the league's biggest game in the near future are the following:

Super Bowl LVIII – February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

The Las Vegas Raiders' home stadium will be the game's site, culminating the 2023 NFL season. Allegiant Stadium broke ground in 2017 and was opened three years later. It cost $1.9 billion to build, making it the second most expensive stadium in the world.

It can house up to 71.835 spectators for an NFL game. It will also be the first Super Bowl game played at the stadium that Mark (and Al) Davis built.

Super Bowl LIX – February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome (formerly Louisiana Superdome and Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

The Superdome was initially scheduled to be the site of this season's title showdown. However, the game's date coincided with the 2024 Mardi Gras celebration, prompting the NFL to switch locations.

It will be the eighth time the Superdome will host a Super Bowl since the New Orleans Saints' home stadium opened in 1975. The last one occurred a decade ago when the Baltimore Ravens edged the San Francisco 49ers in a game marred by a blackout.

While no one knows which teams will play, New Orleans native and hip-hop icon Lil' Wayne has already campaigned to headline the game's halftime show. Meanwhile, the Superdome can welcome up to 76,4688 spectators.

Super Bowl LX – February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

The home of the San Francisco 49ers opened in 2014 after it was built for $1.4 billion. It has a capacity of 68,500, though 80,000 fans witnessed Ed Sheeran in concert on September 2023. Levi's Stadium is 40 miles south of San Francisco, replacing Candlestick Park.

It hosted Super Bowl 50, wherein the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in what turned out to be Peyton Manning's last NFL game.

Super Bowl LXI – 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

The game will stay in California for the 2026 NFL stadium, as SoFi Stadium was revealed as the Super Bowl LXI site. The home of the Los Angeles-based NFL teams, the Chargers and the Rams, opened in 2020. It has a $5.5 billion construction cost, making it the most expensive stadium in the world.

SoFi can accommodate up to 70,000 spectators for a football game. However, they can expand it to 100,000 guests if needed. It will be the second Super Bowl in Los Angeles in five seasons. In Super Bowl LVI, the hometown Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Super Bowl LXII – 2028, to be determined

The Super Bowl location for the 2028 NFL season hasn't been disclosed. This will be updated once verified information is available.

Upcoming Super Bowl broadcasters

The major television networks with NFL broadcasting rights take turns covering the big game. Super Bowl LVIII is CBS's turn, and it's expected that Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the tandem giving voice to the game. They will also have a parallel broadcast on Nickelodeon with Nate Burleson taking the lead.

Here are the broadcasters for the upcoming Super Bowls:

LIX – Fox Sports

LX – NBC Sports

LXI – ABC/Amazon

LXII – CBS Sports

LXIII – Fox

LXIV – NBC

LXV – ABC/Amazon

LXVI – CBS

LXVII – Fox

LXVIII – NBC

Last five Super Bowl results

Super Bowl LIII – New England Patriots defeated Los Angeles Rams, 13-3

Super Bowl LIV – Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers, 31-20

Super Bowl LV – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9

Super Bowl LVI – Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20

Super Bowl LVII – Kansas City Chiefs defeated Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35