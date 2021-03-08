NFL: Will Baker Mayfield take the next step in his NFL career in 2021?

The 2020 NFL season has been full of surprises. The Cleveland Browns broke their longest streak without being in the playoffs. Under the leadership of Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns made it to the playoffs after 18 long seasons of misery. Kevin changed the offense and culture of the Browns from that of talking out loud to that of hard-working.

"No bark, only bite" was the motto of the 2020 Cleveland Browns. One that saw considerable change in their quarterback. Baker Mayfield put his head down and worked his butt off to grow and improve. He became mature and avoided the outside noise. He declined to comment on the media person’s takes about him.

Baker Mayfield: "It was an amazing year full of a lot of uncertainty, and to be able to have found bright moments was truly something special that I will never forget."



The most considerable change we saw in Baker Mayfield was on the field. He became the accurate quarterback that we all knew from his Oklahoma days. The reason why John Dorsey took him as the number one pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He took a positive step towards being a more efficient quarterback. All credit to Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff for putting together a quarterback-friendly offense.

Baker Mayfield’s next step into his NFL Career in 2021.

Baker Mayfield truly became the leader of the Browns in the 2020 NFL season. Now he needs to find consistency as we move into the 2021 NFL season. Taking the step of being a quarterback that is accurate and consistent. He will have to improve upon his decision-making a bit better. Baker Mayfield will have to lead the team to victories in the clutch moments of the game.

With the second season under the same offensive coordinator and head coach, the future looks promising for the former number pick. He will be able to return to the same offense and same offensive players as last year with few exceptions. Baker will get his offensive line back in the 2021 NFL season, which has been ranked as the best offensive line of the 2020 NFL season by PFF.

Baker Mayfield is known to rise to the challenge when he is under pressure to perform. The former Heisman Trophy winner is known for playing his best game under pressure. If Andrew Berry decides to pick up his 5th-year options and challenge Baker to prove his worth, it would be a chip on his shoulder to prove it. He will go and play lights-out football to earn his big contract.