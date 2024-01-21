NFC Championship Game 2024 tickets: Where to buy, prices, and more details for the showdown in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed their spot in the 2024 NFC Championship game after beating the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the Divisional Playoff Round on Saturday. Kyle Shanahan's team produced a stunning comeback win in the fourth quarter when they were trailing the Packers 14-21 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 252 yards and one touchdown on his 23 passes. However, it was running back Christian McCaffrey who stole the show once again, rushing for 98 yards on 17 carries and scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Packers signal-caller Jordan Love recorded 194 yards and two touchdowns on 21 passes. However, his impressive season as a starter for Green Bay came to an end in the second round of the playoffs.

The 49ers will play the winner of the other NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions on Sunday next. However, San Francisco will be able to host this season's championship game thanks to its No. 1 seed.

The 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record in the regular season. It allowed them to qualify directly for the Divisional Round, without having to play a Wild Card game.

A look at the ticket details for 2024 NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is expected to start in the 2024 NFC Championship game next weekend

Fans can get tickets for the 2024 NFC Championship game on SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. However, it would be better to book your tickets for the game as early as possible since they might get sold out quickly.

At the time of writing, ticket prices for the Championship game are available from $495 (excluding fees) onwards on SeatGeek. The most expensive tickets are the Premiem ones, which are available at $14,806 (excluding fees).

The San Francisco 49ers have now reached the Championship game on four occasions since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. However, they've stumbled at this stage in the past two seasons.

This year's NFC Championship game will take place on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers will be eager to get over the line to play in the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11.