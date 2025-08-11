NFC East Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Jaydon Blue

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and Dynasty managers should be carefully adjusting their rosters. One of the best ways to do so in these leagues is through the trade market as this format doesn;t include an annual redraft. Here are five players from the NFC East division to consider buying and selling this year.
Dynasty Fantasy Football buys and sells for NFC East in 2025
#1 - BUY: Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Will Shipley is an ideal buy-low candidate for the upcoming 2025 fantasy football season in Dynasty leagues. Saquon Barkley led the NFL in touches with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and considering his extensive injury history, they may choose to give Shipley some of his workload. He is also just 22 years old, so his role could continue to grow going forward.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#2 - SELL: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin is coming off of a career-high WR6 finish last season with the Washington Commanders. One of the potential issues with his fantasy outlook is that he has never finished better than WR15 before then. This creates an opportunity to sell high on the veteran, especially with his ongoing contract dispute during the offseason.
#3 - BUY: Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Jaydon Blue is a typical example of an excellent player to target in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues, but probably one to avoid in traditional season-long formats. He has a realistic chane of being the Dallas Cowboys' long-term starting running back, but he will need to eclipse Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this year. He is a worthy investment that could pay off later.
#4 - SELL: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is coming off of a solid rookie season with the New York Giants last year, finishing as the RB26 overall. His workload may be his obstacle in 2025 and beyond after the franchise selected Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft. The workload distribution in their backfield is currently unclear, but a split situation could potentially tank his fantasy value.
#5 - BUY: Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
jake Ferguson is another intriguing buy-low candidate in Dynasty leagues ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. His price is cheap after a disappointing TE30 finish last year, but most of this can be explained by Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending injury. He finished as the TE8 in the season before, so with a healthy Prescott and him being just 26 years old, he could be a steal.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.