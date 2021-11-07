2021 NFC Playoff Race: Where do the Packers, Rams, others stand entering Week 9?

As we inch closer to yet another exciting week of the 2021 NFL season, there's a lot happening in the NFC landscape in Week 9 with playoffs still on the cards for all the in-form teams.

After an all-AFC opener to Week 9 action, the NFC returns to action on Sunday afternoon. We've got what you need to know as the season enters its de facto midway point.

NFC East

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) fail to run away with this division, relegation to an upcoming Spring League probably has to be considered, no? Coming off a big win over Minnesota without the services of Dak Prescott was huge as is, but with their franchise quarterback on his way back, Dallas has a chance to widen their lead with matchups against mediocre Denver and Atlanta looming.

Nothing good can be said about the two-win efforts in New York and Washington, but the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) are on a relative pace to take advantage of the extra NFC wild card: last week's dominant win over Detroit situates the Birds only a game out of the seventh and final seed. The Eagles host the reeling Los Angeles Chargers (fresh off losses to Baltimore and New England) in Sunday's late afternoon slate.

Jordan Love will look to deliver the Packers a win in the wake of a bizarre week for Green Bay football (Photo: Getty)

Could the Aaron Rodgers situation shift the power balance in the NFC?

NFC North

Say what you will about Rodgers' tumultuous week and the bizarre aftermath: his ability to take care of business on the field can't be underrated. His Packers (7-1) have won seven in a row and have complete control of the NFC North, which more or less assures them that any Jordan Love struggle shouldn't sink their ship.

Minnesota (3-4) is next line. Blowing a chance for an easy win against the Prescott-less Cowboys could prove very haunting: the road gets no easier for the Vikings, who have to visit the AFC leaders in Baltimore this week before matchups with the aforementioned Chargers and Packers. Chicago (3-5) lingers in the expanded playoff picture but probably faces an early must-win in prime time against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

NFC South

The defending champion Buccaneers' grip on the NFC South has been loosened after the New Orleans Saints (5-2) picked up a big win in the Big Easy last weekend. With Tom Brady and the Bucs (6-2) idle and the tiebreaker resting in the Big East, the division will have a new leader if the Saints can top their desperate division rivals from Atlanta (3-4). The Falcons whiffed about an opportunity to gain wild card traction thanks to their part in ending the Carolina Panthers' four-game losing streak. Carolina (4-4) currently holds the final spot and faces a crucial interconference test against New England on Sunday.

NFC West

Arizona's undefeated run sets the stage for a major divisional battle in the NFC West: the Cardinals (7-1) have a tiebreaker stemming from their win in their Week 4 meeting, but the Kyler Murray situation must be monitored. Arizona has a division contest this week, battling a San Francisco squad (3-4) that's feeling resurgent after a healthy win over the Bears.

Meanwhile, the Rams (7-1), now armed with former Denver superstar Von Miller, will rep the NFC in a Sunday night showcase at home as they take on the Derrick Henry-free Tennessee Titans. Seattle (3-5) is off this week and will look for some help after a win over lowly Jacksonville put them back in the postseason discussion.

