2021 AFC Playoff Race: Where do the Patriots, Chiefs, others stand entering Week 9?

In the NFL landscape this time a week ago, Aaron Rodgers appeared to be well on pace for an MVP defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked well on their way to the NFC South title, Odell Beckham Jr. was assuredly a member of the AFC's Cleveland Browns and Mike White was a fifth-round draft pick who had no possessions in the Hall of Fame.

How quickly times can change.

The newly minted 17-game schedule of the NFL enters a midway point of sorts as Week 9 action gets underway on Thursday with an AFC prime time tilt between White's New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network). It's a reprieve from a downright bizarre week of events, headlined by Rodgers' curious vaccination status... or lack thereof.

What's on the line as Week 9 commences? We investigate, starting with the AFC...

AFC East

Buffalo (5-2) still seem well on their way to winning the division with relative ease, though New England's upset road win over the Chargers allowed them to keep pace in the divisional hunt.

The Patriots (4-4) have a big interconference game against Carolina on Sunday, one that could shift the playoff picture on both sides of the aisle. They're half a game behind the aforementioned Chargers for the last AFC Wildcard, but tiebreakers place them atop a four-team logjam of .500 squads.

Over in Orchard Park, the Bills have a chance to not only keep their divisional lead but also chase down the Tennessee Titans for the lone bye of the conference. Buffalo travel to Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon, having topped the Jaguars' fellow floundering Floridans from Miami (1-7) last weekend.

That leaves the Jets (2-5), who are feeling shockingly resurgent after the White show on Sunday afternoon against the Bengals. If the Jets make it two in a row on Thursday night against the Colts, they'll shockingly sit within striking distance of the AFC Wildcard festivities.

AFC North

Idle Baltimore (5-2) were one of the biggest winners of the NFL's Week 8 slate. Sure, they had dropped a four-touchdown home decision to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3), but those victors fell victim to White's 405-yard showcase.

Cincy now battle the Browns (4-4) in an Ohio civil war made all the more important by the Browns' sloppy loss at the hands of the resurgent Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), who battle Chicago on Monday night.

Back in front of one of the NFL's divisions, the Ravens face an interconference home game against an increasingly desperate Minnesota team.

AFC South

Blessed by the prescience of the Jaguars, the Texans and the two wins between them, Tennessee should continue to coast toward a division title. But will the Derrick Henry-free Titans (6-2) be able to kick the curse of holding the AFC's bye? The holders have been dealt an upset loss in each of the last two weeks and the road gets no easier for the current occupiers. The Titans are destined for the NFL's Sunday night showcase, battling the Rams on the road.

Meanwhile, the Colts (3-4) had a prime opportunity to leap back into the divisional title discussion, but dropped the ball in an overtime decision against the aforementioned Titans. Dealt a big opportunity in another NFL primetime slot, Thursday's visit from the Jets might be a must-win.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to a play during Monday's win over the Giants

AFC West

As the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) continue to address the aftermath of the tragic Henry Ruggs situation, they head to the east coast to battle the reeling New York Giants.

Their divisional comrades in Kansas City (4-4) are coming off an ugly 20-17 win over Big Blue, one that did little to hint that they're on their way to rediscovering that championship feeling. The Chiefs are perhaps the primary beneficiaries of Rodgers' dishonesty, as they'll face off against de facto NFL virgin Jordan Love, who's making his first NFL start.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The outliers will look to represent the AFC well in interconference showdowns. Coming off the tough loss to the Patriots, the Chargers (5-3) will get a chance for redemption in Philadelphia. Denver (4-4) will look to rudely welcome back Dak Prescott to the playing field when they battle the NFC East-leading Cowboys.

Edited by Piyush Bisht