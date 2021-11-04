Is Mike White playing tonight against Colts?

On the heels of a heroic performance against one of the best teams in the AFC, the New York Jets and many fans are hoping to get a second look at backup quarterback Mike White. Was the win against the Cincinnati Bengals a fluke or have the Jets finally found something in him?

For the Jets to know for sure, they'll need to look at him a second time.

However, the flip side is that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was the original plan before his knee injury sidelined him for the Bengals game. If the Jets decide to take an extended look at Mike White, it could mean the end for Wilson.

That said, if Wilson is still unable to play due to injury, the Jets could be in a perfect spot to keep Wilson's future on the docket while also getting another look at White. Will Zach Wilson's injury keep him out of tonight's game?

Will Mike White play tonight in relief of Zach Wilson?

Zach Wilson is working through a PCL injury in his knee, according to CBS Sports. Usually, severe knee injuries can knock players out for the season.

However, this is not that type of injury and Wilson won't miss the rest of 2021. That said, he won't be able to play tonight against the Colts and is out.

Wilson is expected to return in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

It is no surprise that Wilson will not be playing in tonight's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was unable to play on Sunday, and four days is rarely enough time to recover from any game-ending injury.

However, with the Jets facing a somewhat lengthy nine-day "mini-bye" after the game, Wilson should be able to make a recovery and return to the field in Week 10 barring any setbacks.

Mike White is currently playing better than Wilson has this season with his first start upsetting the now 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals. Against the Bengals, White threw for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

If he can have a similar performance tonight, he could give the Jets a big question heading into the mini-bye. Will the Jets return to Wilson when healthy or ride with White?

The Jets may be quietly hoping they lose the game so they don't have to make that decision. If they do lose, White will likely return to the bench and Wilson will return as the starter.

However, if White repeats Sunday's performance, the Jets will have a tough decision on their hands. For the Jets, tonight's game could suddenly change the trajectory of the franchise and certainly that of Mike White.

