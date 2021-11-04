Will Zach Wilson play in Week 9 against the Colts?

In a shock to the NFL world, the Zach Wilson-less New York Jets upset one of the leaders in the AFC. For Jets fans, the moment was euphoricly unbelievable. It came on the shoulders of backup quarterback Mike White. Zach Wilson had no impact on the game. However, in Week 9, the Jets play Thursday Night Football. Will Wilson play in the mid-week matchup against the Colts?

Will Zach Wilson play on Thursday Night Football?

According to CBS Sports, Zach Wilson is dealing with a PCL injury in his knee. The quarterback is out for Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts. His return is expected to come in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

Normally, when a starter goes down with an injury, it is bad news for the football team. The backup is supposed to be a lesser option, which is why he spends games on the bench and not on the field. However, when Zach Wilson went down with the injury, the team was 1-5 and Wilson was throwing constant interceptions. Wilson has four touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

However, when backup Mike White, a 26-year old quarterback, stepped into the fray, the offense started to move and turnovers seemed less common. Of course, White wasn't without issues. His statline at the end of the Patriots loss had 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Bob Wischusen @espnbob Do the Jets have a QB controversy??



I’ll say this:

You dont make 10 year decisions off 1 game or even a handful of games



But you also dont bench QBs throwing for 400 yards and winning



So while I believe Zach Wilson is the future, why not see where Mike White takes you for now? Do the Jets have a QB controversy??I’ll say this:You dont make 10 year decisions off 1 game or even a handful of gamesBut you also dont bench QBs throwing for 400 yards and winningSo while I believe Zach Wilson is the future, why not see where Mike White takes you for now?

When the Bengals rolled around the following week, many thought the Jets were in for another typical blowout. However, White had a brilliant game in which he completed 82.2 percent of his passes. The quarterback had 405 yards and threw for three touchdowns and two interceptions en route to defeating one of the top teams in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

Just four days later, White will be getting another start. Suddenly, the Jets seem to be on somewhat equal footing with the Carson Wentz-led Indianapolis Colts. Could Mike White upset another team? The quarterback earned the award for FedEx Air Player of the Week. Could he have another such offensive performance in primetime?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To do so, the Jets will need another breakout performance from running back Michael Carter. Carter rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. To win on Thursday, the running back and quarterback will need to meld into an offensive force capable of putting up points. If they can do this, the question of Zach Wilson's future on the team could be in jeopardy.

Edited by Henno van Deventer