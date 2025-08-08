NFC West Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching, so managers in Dynasty leagues should be carefully exploring the trade market. Buyuing and selling various players is often the best way to optimize rosters in this format, due to the absence of a yearly redraft. Here are some ideal targets to buy and sell from the NFC West division for this year.

Dynasty Fantasy Football buys and sells for NFC West in 2025

NFC West trade targets

#1 - BUY: Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Pearsall was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft last year by the San Francisco 49ers last year, so the franchise obviously believes in his upside. He had an inconcistent rookie season, but his future should still be bright, especially playing in an extremely favorable offensive system. The 49ers moved on from Deebo Samuel during the offseason, so Pearsall should be in line for more targets.

#2 - SELL: James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

James Conner has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his NFL career so far, including finishing as the overall RB11 with the Arizona Cardinals last year. The most valuable trades in Dynasty leagues often come as a result of selling high on an aging asset before they inevitably decline. Now may be the best time to do so with Conner with Trey Benson expected to receive more touches this season.

#3 - BUY: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off of a breakout season with the Seattle Seahawks last year, but he is still worth a major investment in the Dynasty trade market. The Seahawks parted ways with DK Metcalf, suggesting their belief in JSN as their featured wide receiver. While they did pair him with Cooper Kupp during the offseason, his youth and upside give him a massive ceiling going forward.

#4 - SELL: Jauan Jennings, WR San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings was extremely impressive filling in for the 49ers last season, creating an ideal sell-high situation for him in fantasy football. He recorded more yards last season than he has in his previous three years combined, so his potential consistency will be difficult to trust. Cashing in on what could have been an outlier season could be a valuable strategy.

#5 - BUY: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Terrance Ferguson profiles as a clear fade in seaosn-long fantasy football, but is surely worth a look in Dynasty leagues. Tyler Higbee is entering the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Rams, so Ferguson should be their long-term replacement for the position. The rookie has excellent receiving upside and makes sense as a cheap stash for now.

