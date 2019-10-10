NFL 100: Quarterback index ahead of week six

Deshaun Watson in action

Five weeks into the season with my first power rankings coming out last week, I decided to rank all the starting quarterbacks in the NFL as of right now. My evaluations are based on what we have seen so far, but they are not simply a ranking of their performances or where they stack up statistically.

I have to take into account the full body of work with the focus being on how what they have shown up to this point compares to what I have seen from them in prior years. Some quarterbacks have developed into better players, while others have stayed steady or regressed in terms of their physical ability.

While the situation these guys are in obviously matters, I am trying to judge all 32 signal-callers based on their individual play, regardless of how they have around them. Here is how it all shakes out for me when I go through them and try to create different tiers.

All by himself

Patrick Mahomes

#1 Patrick Mahomes

This guy can make plays nobody else in the league can make or would even attempt. A banged up KC offensive line really let Mahomes down against the Colts and he was held to a career-low 13 points.

That was half as many as his previous low-point. Some people might say he has struggled a bit these last two weeks, but he still leads the league in passing yards, is one touchdown short of the top mark and has yet to throw a pick. All that without Tyreek Hill, his starting left tackle and running back for the most part.

Nothing is scarier to opponents than this gunslinger combined with guys who can run. He truly has a chance to be one of the best players we have ever seen and he is off to an amazing start.

